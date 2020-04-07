How Joe Wicks overcame his tough childhood to be the nation's favourite PE teacher

7 April 2020, 12:31 | Updated: 7 April 2020, 12:46

Joe Wicks has opened up about his childhood
Joe Wicks has opened up about his childhood. Picture: Instagram/PA

Joe Wicks has spoken candidly about his father's drug addiction and difficult childhood.

Joe Wicks is currently wowing the nation with his free PE classes, which he does every single weekday while the UK is in lockdown.

Read more: Joe Wicks raises £80,000 for the NHS with PE YouTube videos

The Body Coach, 33, who has paved a successful career as a social media fitness star and personal trainer, has spoken candidly about his father Gary's struggle with heroin addiction.

Joe Wicks has a close relationship with his dad
Joe Wicks has a close relationship with his dad. Picture: Instagram

Joe said that he refused to let drug addiction become his 'destiny' as he and his older brother Nikki, 36, grew up.

Speaking on Russell Brand's Under The Skin podcast, Joe said: "Because of my dad's addiction, and the damage I saw that cause, me and Nikki steered clear of it.

Read more: Joe Wicks says he's donating 'every single penny' earned from PE videos to 'NHS heroes'

"We weren't smoking weed, we were training, exercising and playing sport. Along the line, I decided that wasn't going to be my destiny – that wasn't going to be my path."

He added that his dad was in and out of rehab throughout his childhood, and credits his mum Raquela for teaching him “right and wrong."

Joe still has a great relationship with his dad, who still struggles with addiction, and he added: "Now, when my dad's going through a low period, I'm texting him and ringing him and asking how he is – I'm not judging him for being an addict.

Joe Wicks' PE classes are streamed live every weekday at 9am
Joe Wicks' PE classes are streamed live every weekday at 9am. Picture: PA

"He'll always be an addict – he relapses all the time."

"Before you turn to binge eating, addiction, drugs or anti-depressants, try exercise.

"It's hard, my dad says the last thing he wants to do when he's going through his low points is exercise. But I say, 'Dad, you know how it makes you feel – you always feel better'."

