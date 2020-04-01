Joe Wicks raises £80,000 for the NHS with PE YouTube videos

Joe Wicks has raised a staggering $100,000 for the NHS. Picture: Instagram

Joe Wicks announced last week that he would be donating all the advertising revenue from his PE with Joe YouTube videos to the National Health Service.

Joe Wicks announced this morning that he has raised a whopping $100,000 for the NHS through his PE with Joe YouTube videos.

The Body Coach announced last week that he would be donating all the proceeds from his videos to the NHS, after experiencing revenue 'unlike anything he had seen before'.

And during an appearance on Good Morning Britain today, he told Piers Morgan and Susanne Reid that the total sum was at $100,000 (around £80,900) - and that 'every penny will go to the NHS'.





His announcement comes after he posted an Instagram video last week captioned: "Words can't express how happy and proud I have felt every day this week as the nations P.E. teacher. I’ve been overwhelmed with the response and the support it's had from everyone. As a result of so many people viewing the #PEWithJoe workouts on YouTube the advertising revenue generated has been unlike anything I've seen or experienced on my channel before.

Read more: Joe Wicks in talks with Channel 4 for his own show after home PE lessons are watched by millions

Joe Wicks hosts his live workouts every weekday morning at 9AM. Picture: Instagram/Joe Wicks

"So I've decided that as long as I’m the nations P.E. teacher, every single penny of the money generated on these videos is going to the place where we need it the most right now. All of it is going straight to the NHS, to support the real heroes right now."

Joe has taken the world by storm with his 30 minute virtual PE classes that he does live on his YouTube channel every weekday morning at 9AM - and yesterday's video has racked up over one and a half million views on YouTube.

When first announcing the classes, Joe wrote on Instagram: "Parents are going to be under pressure next week and for 30 minutes a day I can take over and inspire and energise the kids to get active, bounce around and have fun. You can even join in with the kids."

