Joe Wicks raises £80,000 for the NHS with PE YouTube videos

1 April 2020, 09:04

Joe Wicks has raised a staggering $100,000 for the NHS
Joe Wicks has raised a staggering $100,000 for the NHS. Picture: Instagram

Joe Wicks announced last week that he would be donating all the advertising revenue from his PE with Joe YouTube videos to the National Health Service.

Joe Wicks announced this morning that he has raised a whopping $100,000 for the NHS through his PE with Joe YouTube videos.

The Body Coach announced last week that he would be donating all the proceeds from his videos to the NHS, after experiencing revenue 'unlike anything he had seen before'.

And during an appearance on Good Morning Britain today, he told Piers Morgan and Susanne Reid that the total sum was at $100,000 (around £80,900) - and that 'every penny will go to the NHS'.


His announcement comes after he posted an Instagram video last week captioned: "Words can't express how happy and proud I have felt every day this week as the nations P.E. teacher. I’ve been overwhelmed with the response and the support it's had from everyone. As a result of so many people viewing the #PEWithJoe workouts on YouTube the advertising revenue generated has been unlike anything I've seen or experienced on my channel before.

Read more: Joe Wicks in talks with Channel 4 for his own show after home PE lessons are watched by millions

Joe Wicks hosts his live workouts every weekday morning at 9AM
Joe Wicks hosts his live workouts every weekday morning at 9AM. Picture: Instagram/Joe Wicks

"So I've decided that as long as I’m the nations P.E. teacher, every single penny of the money generated on these videos is going to the place where we need it the most right now. All of it is going straight to the NHS, to support the real heroes right now."

Joe has taken the world by storm with his 30 minute virtual PE classes that he does live on his YouTube channel every weekday morning at 9AM - and yesterday's video has racked up over one and a half million views on YouTube.

When first announcing the classes, Joe wrote on Instagram: "Parents are going to be under pressure next week and for 30 minutes a day I can take over and inspire and energise the kids to get active, bounce around and have fun. You can even join in with the kids."

NOW READ:

What time are Joe Wicks' live PE lessons and how can you watch on YouTube?

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Being at home all the time is strange, but you can make the best of it

UK lockdown 2020: Home furnishings and gadgets to make isolation more comfortable
Comet Atlas will light up the skies later this month

'Brightest comet in 20 years' to light up the skies this month, and here's how you can spot it
It's easy to dye your hair at home if you follow the right steps

Experts reveal how to dye your hair at home during lockdown

Beauty

Can you get your money back from nurseries?

Nursery fee refunds: Can you get your money back due to coronavirus closures?
Club penguins has been rebooted

Club Penguin has been rebooted and it already has 6 million users

Trending on Heart

Are Linda and Mick Carter leaving EastEnders?

EastEnders spoilers: Are Mick and Linda Carter leaving the soap?

TV & Movies

Sam Faiers has given a glimpse inside her new home

Inside Sam Faiers and Paul Knightley's luxurious new Surrey house

Celebrities

The segment had viewers of the show in stitches

This Morning car crash interview has Holly and Phil in stitches as Andrew Castle suffers tech blunder

This Morning

Stacey Solomon has become a very wealthy Loose Women

Stacey Solomon to bank £1million this year thanks to Loose Women gig and Instagram fame

Celebrities

The mum has been praised for her creative hack (right - stock image)

Woman creates 'Mumdonalds' to entertain her kids during lockdown
A new blood test could test for cancer

New blood test 'can check for more than 50 types of cancer' before symptoms show