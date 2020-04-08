Alesha Dixon reveals reason she hid pregnancies from family and friends for six months

8 April 2020, 12:06

Alesha has revealed the reason behind her keeping her pregnancies on the down-low
Alesha has revealed the reason behind her keeping her pregnancies on the down-low. Picture: Instagram

Britain's Got Talent judge Alesha opened up about her reasons.

Alesha Dixon has opened up about the reason she kept her pregnancies secret from her family and friends for the six months.

The former Mis-Teeq singer, 41, decided to keep both of her pregnancies under wraps until she was very close to giving birth.

Alesha with husband Azuka and their daughters
Alesha with husband Azuka and their daughters. Picture: Instagram

Alesha is a mum-of-two and has two daughters with her husband Azuka Ononye; baby Anaya and Azura, six.

In a recent podcast appearance, Alesha revealed why she decided to keep the pregnancies private from everyone.

She told the Happy Mum Happy Life podcast: "I think that at the time the thinking was because Azuka and I had been together for a long time I hadn't put it out and it wasn't that we were hiding from any particular reason."

The pair's relationship wasn't public when she found out she was pregnant with Anaya in 2013, so she was hesitant to tell the world.

"So, the first thing was, well no one even knows we're in a relationship and now I’m pregnant…

"How are we going to get around this? We’ll just hide it."

Her private relationship with Azuka, 39, was still relatively new, so they made the decision to keep things between just them as Alesha had not long started her role as a judge on Britain's Got Talent.

She continued: "I don’t want to say 'I’m pregnant' when people don’t even know I’m in a relationship and then distract from the show and, in my mind, I was like let’s just finish the show so that it can have its moment without any pregnancy malarkey and then we can announce that we’re pregnant

"And that’s pretty much what we did. The live show wrapped and I went down to Cornwall with my family, told all of them."

Alesha then later revealed she was carrying her second child last year during the Britain's Got Talent 2019 semi-finals.

While the mum-of-two and her other half were comfortable with their choice to keep the news private the second time around, not everyone in Alesha's life was happy about about being told so late in her pregnancy as her grandmother was "furious".

The TV judge said: "My Mum knew, Bernadette who works with me, she knew, and a close friend knew but yeah, I kept it quiet."

This Morning