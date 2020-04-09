Jesy Nelson and Chris Hughes split: Inside their relationship as they break up

9 April 2020, 12:48

Jesy Nelson and Chris Hughes started dating in January 2019, but have now broken up
Jesy Nelson and Chris Hughes started dating in January 2019, but have now broken up. Picture: Chris Hughes/Instagram
As Chris Hughes and Jesy Nelson split, we take a look back at their relationship.

Chris Hughes, 27, and Jesy Nelson, 28, have reportedly split after 16 months together.

The pair went their separate ways during the coronavirus lockdown in the UK, as they both isolated at their own homes.

As the Love Island star and the Little Mix member call it quits on their relationship, we take a look back at their romance:

Chris Hughes and Jesy Nelson went public with their romance about a year ago
Chris Hughes and Jesy Nelson went public with their romance about a year ago. Picture: Jesy Nelson/Instagram

When did Jesy Nelson and Chris Hughes start dating?

Jesy and Chris were first romantically linked back in January 2019.

The pair reportedly started dating two months after she split from ex Harry James, with their first outing being a date in East London.

When did Jesy Nelson and Chris Hughes confirm romance?

In March 2019, the couple went Instagram official as they started to share pictures of one another on their social media.

This happened when the couple took a short break to Dublin, looking loved up on their first trip away together.

Jesy Nelson and Chris Hughes are reportedly on good terms following their split
Jesy Nelson and Chris Hughes are reportedly on good terms following their split. Picture: Instagram/Jesy Nelson

When did Jesy Nelson and Chris Hughes move in together?

In July 2019, Love Island's Chris confirmed he and Jesy were living together.

At the time he told The Mirror: "Our schedules aren’t too bad, we obviously live together now, which I think everyone knows.

"We fit around it. Nobody is ever too busy for love, that’s what they say.”

Jesy Nelson and Chris Hughes have been isolating separately during the lockdown
Jesy Nelson and Chris Hughes have been isolating separately during the lockdown. Picture: Chris Hughes/Instagram

Have Jesy Nelson and Chris Hughes split and why?

On April 9, The Sun reported Chris and Jesy had split after 16 months together.

A source told the publication: "Jesy and Chris split up a couple of weeks ago. It was all very amicable and they're still really good friends.

"They had a chat on the phone about their relationship and both agreed that it felt like it had run its course - they're both absolutely fine."

