Who are the Casa Amor boys? Full Love Island line up including Dale Mehmet and Harry Young

There’s set to be some serious drama on Love Island this week, as Casa Amor is back.

That means 12 new Islanders have arrived to cause a splash with originals and maybe break up some couples.

So, let’s meet the Casa Amor boys line up…

Dale Mehmet

Dale Mehmet joined the Love Island line up. Picture: ITV

Age: 24

Job: Barber

Instagram: @dalehuncho

Barber Dale Mehmet is from Glasgow and describes himself as ‘super-chilled’ and ‘a massive geek.’

He said: “I love sci-fi movies, I love gaming, I love watching anime. I have a full anime sleeve, that’s how much I like it, I've got it tattooed on my body.

“I really like Japanese culture."

The Islander - who’s dad is half Turkish - has got his eye on Faye Winter, so Teddy Soares better watch out.

"I like Faye’s attitude and personality," he said, adding: "I feel like we would get on."

Harry Young

Harry Young has joined the Casa Amor line up. Picture: ITV

Age: 24

Job: Car salesman

Instagram: @harryyoung__

Also from Glasgow, Harry Young is the first ever cast member to have been found through dating app Tinder.

Ahead of joining the show, Harry said: "I’ve been single for a year and a half and previously went through heartbreak and I’ve had a bit of fun as well.

“Obviously, COVID then hit so I haven't had the chance to date."

Harry is keen to get to know Kaz Kamwi, adding: "Kaz has always been in my top three. But once I’m in there and speaking with people, it could change."

Sam Jackson

Sam Jackson has joined the Casa Amor line up. Picture: ITV

Age: 23

Job: Maintenance engineer

Instagram: @samjacksonn

Sam Jackson is from Clitheroe and describes himself as ‘cheeky, fun, and exciting’, while his friends would call him ‘too confident’.

He also went on to say he’s a ‘lads, lad’, explaining: “I am looking forward to meeting the boys as well.

“It’ll be good to meet some new people and get a few bromances going!"

He added: "I’m going to bring a lot of excitement and energy. My personality will show that - I’ve got the chat."

Jack Barlow

Jack Barlow has joined the Casa Amor line up. Picture: ITV

Age: 26

Job: Racing driver and coach

Instagram: @jackcbarlow

Sussex born Jack Barlow is a racing driver who has been single for two years. He describes himself as ‘respectful’ with a ‘competitive nature’.

Now ready for a relationship, he said: "I’m very much a connection type of person so I'll be able to tell more in person.

"From what I've seen and going off their energy, Chloe has been top of my list.

"It’s been nice to see her be herself and not care what anyone thinks. I think she’ll be a lot of fun."

Medhy Malanda

Medhy Malanda has joined the Casa Amor line up. Picture: ITV

Age: 24

Job: American Football player/model

Instagram: @medhymalanda

American Football player Medhy Malanda hails from Luton and describes himself as a ‘happy, bubbly and loyal’.

He also speaks four languages; French, Dutch, English and Lingala.

Not afraid to step on any toes, Medhy has his eye on Kaz, saying: "Kaz’s personality is fiery.

She’s got energy, she’s funny and she’s got a beautiful smile and she’s a nice girl in general."

He added: "I am a happy person, I’m a lot like Kaz. I’ve always got a lot of energy. I’m genuine and loyal. That’s how I am."

Matthew MacNabb

Matthew MacNabb has joined the Casa Amor line up. Picture: ITV

Age: 26

Job: Strategic marketing consultant

Instagram: @mmacnabb

Belfast-born Matthew MacNabb is a whopping 6ft6 and said he is ready for an adventure.

He said his family would say he is ‘very relaxed and laid back and optimistic’, while his friends would call him ‘adventurous and positive’.

Opening up about his line of work, Matthew said: "We started a marketing consultancy at Christmas time and it took off really quickly.

"I originally did law as my undergraduate and I’ve worked in investment banking and I did a masters in business administration.

"I was working in California for a year and a half. I came back without a job and I started this company with some other marketing consultants."

