When does Love Island 2021 finish?

23 July 2021, 14:53 | Updated: 23 July 2021, 16:00

Love Island kicked off this July
Love Island kicked off this July. Picture: ITV

When is the last episode of Love Island and when does it finish? Here's what we know...

Love Island is already giving us some major drama this year with more recouplings and shock dumpings than we’ve ever seen before.

But while we’d like the show to go on forever, sadly it will have to come to an end this summer.

So, when does Love Island 2021 finish? Here’s what you need to know…

Love Island finishes in August
Love Island finishes in August. Picture: ITV

​​When does Love Island 2021 finish?

While ITV is yet to confirm when the final will take place, based off previous series, there will be around 49 episodes in total, including the 'Unseen Bits'.

With the show also set to run for eight weeks in total, that would mean the series will finish on Monday 23 August.

As we near the end of Love Island, the remaining four couples are usually treated to a very fancy final date away from the villa.

These have previously included a hot air balloon ride, yacht ride and luxurious dinner setting.

The lucky contestants will then get to experience their very own prom where they dress up in suits and dresses and write speeches for one another.

After an emotional goodbye, the final is usually aired live, with host Laura Whitmore travelling back to Majorca to tell the Islanders which couple has won the £50k.

While we don’t know who will end up in the final just yet, Jake Cornish and Liberty Poole are the front-runners having stayed loyal from the start.

The Love Island final will see one couple crowned the winners
The Love Island final will see one couple crowned the winners. Picture: ITV

Other favourites include Kaz Kamwi and Aaron Francis, Liam Reardon and Millie Court and Faye Winter and Teddy Soares.

But with a whole load of drama still to come, this could all change very quickly.

Last year, Paige Turley and Finn Tapp won the winter version of Love Island and the couple are still going strong now.

Meanwhile Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea are the last winners of the summer series back in 2019, but they split just weeks after filming wrapped up.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Who is Kariselle from Sexy Beasts and what does she really look like?

Who is Kariselle from Sexy Beasts? Here's what she looks like without the prosthetics
How old are the Love Island 2021 cast?

Love Island cast ages: how old are the contestants on the 2021 series?
Which Sexy Beasts couples are still together?

Which Sexy Beasts couples are still together?

Will there be a season two of Sexy Beasts? Here's what we know...

Will there be a season two of Sexy Beasts on Netflix?

Baptiste is back on BBC for season 2

What happened to Julian Baptiste’s daughter? Everything you need to know about Sara

Trending on Heart

Are Emma and Bennett from Sexy Beasts still together?

Are Emma and Bennett from Sexy Beasts still together?

Honey Ross has revealed her tips for body confidence

Body confidence activist Honey Ross shares her top tips for strong self-image

Celebrities

Alex has paid tribute to his brother, who died last year aged 19

Dr Alex George pays tribute to brother Llŷr a year after tragic death

Celebrities

A bride has demanded her guests pay for their wedding meal

‘My friend is asking her wedding guests to pay for their own food - but I refuse’

Lifestyle

Gareth Pierce has a daughter

Inside Coronation Street star Gareth Pierce's family life