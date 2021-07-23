When does Love Island 2021 finish?

Love Island kicked off this July. Picture: ITV

When is the last episode of Love Island and when does it finish? Here's what we know...

Love Island is already giving us some major drama this year with more recouplings and shock dumpings than we’ve ever seen before.

But while we’d like the show to go on forever, sadly it will have to come to an end this summer.

So, when does Love Island 2021 finish? Here’s what you need to know…

Love Island finishes in August. Picture: ITV

While ITV is yet to confirm when the final will take place, based off previous series, there will be around 49 episodes in total, including the 'Unseen Bits'.

With the show also set to run for eight weeks in total, that would mean the series will finish on Monday 23 August.

As we near the end of Love Island, the remaining four couples are usually treated to a very fancy final date away from the villa.

These have previously included a hot air balloon ride, yacht ride and luxurious dinner setting.

The lucky contestants will then get to experience their very own prom where they dress up in suits and dresses and write speeches for one another.

After an emotional goodbye, the final is usually aired live, with host Laura Whitmore travelling back to Majorca to tell the Islanders which couple has won the £50k.

While we don’t know who will end up in the final just yet, Jake Cornish and Liberty Poole are the front-runners having stayed loyal from the start.

The Love Island final will see one couple crowned the winners. Picture: ITV

Other favourites include Kaz Kamwi and Aaron Francis, Liam Reardon and Millie Court and Faye Winter and Teddy Soares.

But with a whole load of drama still to come, this could all change very quickly.

Last year, Paige Turley and Finn Tapp won the winter version of Love Island and the couple are still going strong now.

Meanwhile Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea are the last winners of the summer series back in 2019, but they split just weeks after filming wrapped up.