What is Love Island star Lucinda Strafford's net worth? Find out everything about her business

Lucinda Strafford caused a splash in the Love Island villa when she arrived alongside Millie Court.

As well as winning over ex-Islander Brad McClelland, she has gone on to be chosen by Danny Bibby and Aaron Francis.

But despite only being 21-years-old, Lucinda already has a business and owns her own fashion label.

So, how much is Lucinda worth and how has she made her money? Here's what we know...

What is Lucinda’s net worth?

According to Stars Offline, Lucinda’s worth is around £400,000, which is pretty impressive for someone in their early 20s.

She has earned her money by setting up her own Instagram clothing 'boutique' called The Luxe Range.

The brand was founded in 2020, with Lucinda named the director, and sells clothes with prices ranging between £16 and £35.

With almost 40k followers on Instagram, the company looks to be doing very well, with even Lucinda sporting some of her clothing items in the villa.

As well as a large Instagram following, the star has over 70k fans on TikTok, where she posts funny dance videos and clips with her mum.

Lucinda also seems to have a luxurious life on the outside world, as she is often pictured sitting in luxury cars such as a G-Wagon and a Lamborghini.

The Islander also loves to travel and has posed for snaps in beautiful locations such as the Maldives.

Before becoming a business owner, Lucinda worked as an air hostess but she was made redundant during the pandemic.

"I flew Dannii Minogue and Usain Bolt,” she previously revealed.

“They were all so fun. They were pressing the call button and specifically asking for me."

As for her family, Lucinda’s Instagram shows that her dad owns a luxury car dealership named 'Stafford Self Drive'.