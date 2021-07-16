Who is Love Island's Danny Bibby? Age, job and Instagram revealed

16 July 2021, 15:11 | Updated: 16 July 2021, 16:10

Who is Love Island new boy Danny Bibby?
Who is Love Island new boy Danny Bibby? Picture: Instagram/Danny Bibby

Danny Bibby is the newest boy to enter Love Island as a bombshell - here's your need-to-know on him.

Love Island is about to enter its fourth week, and show bosses have just dropped yet another bombshell to cause drama in the villa.

The newest boy is called Danny, and he's already got his eye on a few of the girls in there.

Here's your need-to-know on him.

Danny is the newest boy to enter Love Island as a bombshell. Picture: ITV

Who is Danny Bibby? What's his age and job?

Danny, 25, is a plumber and clothing brand owner from Wigan.

He started his clothing brand during lockdown, and opened up about doing so in his entrance interview, saying: "The first lockdown hit. Before that I never would really have the time because I’m working all the time. I’m a very motivated and ambitious guy. So I had a lot of time off and set up the clothing brand with a friend. We’re in the process of launching it now."

And speaking about his decision to go on Love Island, he said: "My mindset has changed in the last year. Lockdown has really made me reevaluate my life and it’s done me good."



Who will Danny couple up with?

We don't yet know who Danny will couple up with on Love Island, but he has revealed that he his eye on Lucinda Strafford and Kaz Kamwi.

He said: "Lucinda is my type - nice eyes and tanned. Sharon is nice. I like Kaz’s vibe. Kaz is bubbly like me so I think we’d get on like a house on fire. I think me and Kaz will vibe."

Danny has his eye on Lucinda and Kaz
Danny has his eye on Lucinda and Kaz. Picture: Instagram

Danny also described himself as an 'alpha male', saying: "The guys need an alpha male and I feel like that’s me. The girls have Faye who says it how it is but the lads are all like little sheep. There is no way I would have sat back and let Hugo cry."

Is Danny Bibby on Instagram?

He is! You can follow him on Instagram @dannybibby_.



