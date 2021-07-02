What day of the week is Love Island not on?

On Air Now
When is Love Island on, is it on every night, and what day is it not on? Find out your need-to-know on its schedule.
Love Island 2021 is in full swing, and the first week has been an absolutely wild ride.
After the first coupling up, bombshell Chloe Burrows arrived at the villa to steal one of the boys.
She chose to couple up with Aaron Francis, meaning Shannon Singh was dumped from the villa.
This week also saw the arrival of two male bombshells - Liam Reardon and Chuggs Wallis.
Love Island has been on every day this week, but there's one day of the week that it doesn't air.
Here's your need-to-know on its weekly schedule.
Love Island doesn't air on Saturday nights, but is on every other night of the week.
This means it's on every weeknight plus Sundays.
We don't yet have confirmation on the final date, but it's likely that it will be on or around Monday August 23 - eight weeks after the launch.