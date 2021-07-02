What day of the week is Love Island not on?

2 July 2021, 17:22

What nights is Love Island on ITV2?
What nights is Love Island on ITV2? Picture: Netflix

When is Love Island on, is it on every night, and what day is it not on? Find out your need-to-know on its schedule.

Love Island 2021 is in full swing, and the first week has been an absolutely wild ride.

After the first coupling up, bombshell Chloe Burrows arrived at the villa to steal one of the boys.

She chose to couple up with Aaron Francis, meaning Shannon Singh was dumped from the villa.

This week also saw the arrival of two male bombshells - Liam Reardon and Chuggs Wallis.

Love Island has been on every day this week, but there's one day of the week that it doesn't air.

Here's your need-to-know on its weekly schedule.

Love Island is in its first week
Love Island is in its first week. Picture: Netflix

What day is Love Island not on?

Love Island doesn't air on Saturday nights, but is on every other night of the week.

This means it's on every weeknight plus Sundays.

When is the Love Island final?

We don't yet have confirmation on the final date, but it's likely that it will be on or around Monday August 23 - eight weeks after the launch.

Who are the Love Island 2021 contestants?

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Are Too Hot To Handle's Joey and Carly still together?

Are Carly and Joey from Too Hot To Handle still together?

Who won Too Hot To Handle season one?

Who won Too Hot To Handle season one?

Who is Melinda Melrose?

Who is Melinda from Too Hot To Handle? Age, job and Instagram revealed
Full list of everything coming to Netflix in June... including new dating show Sexy Beasts

All the TV shows and films coming to Netflix in July

When is Sexy Beasts released on Netflix?

When is the Sexy Beasts release date?

Trending on Heart

Honey Ross is an Instagram influencer

Who is Jonathon Ross' daughter Honey Kinney? Age, career and musician boyfriend revealed

Celebrities

The car-aircraft is a prototype that took two years of development

First look at flying car as it completes test flight

Lifestyle

Are Christina and Robert still together?

Are Christina and Robert from Too Hot To Handle still together?
The Heart Digital team have hand selected this month's best releases

July Lust List: Summer vibes with books, bottles of wine... and supermarket sliders

Shopping

Do you know your Wannabe from your Stop? Take our Spice Girls quiz

QUIZ: How well do you really know the Spice Girls?