Who is Love Island's Chuggs Wallis? Meet the bombshell who owns a bucket hat business

Chuggs Wallis has joined the Love Island line up. Picture: Instagram/ITV

Who is new Love Island boy Chuggs Wallis and what is his bucket hat business?

Love Island's second bombshell arrival comes in the form of Chuggs Wallis.

Just after Shannon Singh was brutally dumped from the Island, two more boys made their entrance to shake things up.

But who is Chuggs Wallis and what do we know about the entrepreneur?

Chuggs is a Love Island bombshell. Picture: ITV

How old is Chuggs Wallis?

Chuggs is a 23-year-old from Surrey.

The Islander said his parents would describe him as ‘pretty responsible’ as the eldest of three brothers.

“I’ve always been the one that does everything first and the others follow,” he said.

“And then they get better than me, which isn’t fun. I’m pretty driven. In terms of being entrepreneurial I’ve always been like that.”

He added: “My mates would describe me as a solid mate. Everyone always comes to me for advice.

“I’m always the one organising things for everyone too. I put together the funnest nights out that we’ve had, hosting parties at home, pub crawls.”

When asked what he’s looking for in a partner, Chuggs said he wants a ‘best mate’.

He said; “I need someone who is going to muck in with my brothers, my family. I’ve got a mate who has a girlfriend, she plays rugby, golf.. everything with us.

“She’s great, she gets involved. I want something like that.”

What is Chuggs’ real name?

Chuggs’ real name is actually Oliver George Lee Wallis, but we are yet to find out where his nickname came from.

Chuggs has his own bucket hat company. Picture: Instagram

What does Chuggs do for a living?

Chuggs owns his own bucket hat business called Booby Buckets, which he thought up after graduating Oxford Brookes University in 2020.

The store was opened last June, and he said he has since worked with ‘hundreds of universities, sports clubs, schools and businesses’.

According to his website, Chuggs’ collection offers ‘timeless, high quality’ hats for any occasion.

His bio reads: “Having played rugby all my life it seemed natural to start out our journey providing customisations for sports clubs/teams close to home.

“Since then I have devoted a lot of time and effort into growing the brand and working with more people. We now have a team of Booby Ambassadors based throughout the UK that help share the love all over the country.

“I am very excited for what the future holds and am grateful for all the support.”

What is Chuggs’ Instagram?

You can find Chuggs wearing a lot of bucket hats on his Instagram page @chuggswallis.

He also seems to be a big fan of outdoor adventures, rugby, rowing and swimming.

