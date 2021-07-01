Love Island recap: Who left the villa last night?
Who did Chloe pick and who was kicked out of Love Island?
Love Island is back on our screens and it’s already bringing the drama.
In fact, someone has already been kicked out of the villa after just 48 hours.
Bombshell Chloe Burrows had the tough decision of coupling up with one of the original boys, which left one unlucky girl single.
So, who left the villa? Here’s what happened in Love Island last night...
Who left Love Island last night?
There was an unexpected exit from Love Island last night in the form of Shannon Singh.
The 22-year-old model became the first person to leave the villa after Chloe Burrows picked to couple up with Aaron Francis.
Opening up about being dumped from the series in week one, Shannon said: “I am a bit gutted.
“Do you know what, out of all the girls, I think it is fair it’s me because I didn’t have any emotional attachments to the guys, but all the girls had tiny little things [going on].”
She also made some predictions about what will happen in the next few weeks.
“I think the ones that can stand the test of time are Jake and Liberty, Shannon said.
“I think Aaron and Sharon could have a little spark, I don’t really know yet.
“The rest of them, I think it’s going to change. I don’t think it’s going to be Faye and Brad as a couple until the end. I think people are going to come in and their heads are going to be turned.”
Meanwhile, ITV2 viewers were left shocked at the result, with one writing: “Did she even pack her bikini??”
“Shannon has gone!! What!! She was the best in there I'm fuming,” said another, while a third wrote: “OMG poor Shannon abet she's been isolating for about three week for about TWO DAYS!!”
And a fourth added: “It was the fact that Shannon was sent home after three days after quarantining for TWO WEEKS for me”.