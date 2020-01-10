How to download and listen to the Love Island: The Morning After podcast

Love Island: The Morning After is back for 2020. Picture: ITV

We can't stop talking about Winter Love Island - and neither can Kem Cetinay... The Morning After podcast is back!

We couldn't believe it when ITV announced there would be a winter series of Love Island - sun, glam and catchphrases is just what we need to banish the January blues.

But one hour of fun, frolics and drama just isn't enough - bring on the memes, the group chats and the social media bants. One person who shares our enthusiasm for a 360 degree Love Island experience is former champion Kem Cetinay.

He's back with his Love Island: The Morning After podcast, meaning you can get your daily dose of analysis and insider gossip from the sun-soaked Villa just hours after the credits roll on the show.

Read more: Meet the contestants of Winter Love Island 2020 - including twins, a toff and a cop

Love Island: The Morning After podcast promises more guests, insider info and intel about your favourite show and singletons than ever before.

Perfect for a gloomy morning commute, lunchtime workout, or boring journey home, subscribing and downloading Love Island: The Morning After is the closest you'll get to being dropped in to the swanky South African villa as a bombshell (unless there's something you want to tell us...)

How do I download the Love Island: The Morning After podcast?

The Love Island: The Morning After podcast is available to download from Global Player, the Love Island app and your usual podcast providers.