Who are the Casa Amor girls? Meet the new Love Island stars set to cause a splash in the villa...

The time has come when the boys and girls of the Love Island villa are torn apart during Casa Amor week.

Yep, the likes of Liberty Poole and Jake Cornish will be put to the test when 12 more singletons are introduced to shake things up.

So, let’s meet the new girls hoping to turn heads…

Who are the Love Island 2021 Casa Amor girls?

Amy Day

Amy Day is in the Love Island Casa Amor line up. Picture: ITV2

Age: 25

Job: Performer

Instagram: @__amyday__

Amy Day is a performer from Surrey who describes herself as a triple threat as she sings, dances and acts,

She said: "When I work on a cruise ship it’s very beautiful costumes, stunning and just feeling glamorous all the time.

"To be able to perform and make a salary – I’ve been very lucky. I acted in one episode of Humans.

"The dream is the West End – or Hollyoaks! On the West End, Wicked is a classic – that would be the absolute dream."

Lillie Haynes

Lillie Haynes has joined the Love Island Casa Amor line up. Picture: ITV2

Age: 22

Job: Trainee accountant

Instagram: @lillie.haynes

Lillie Haynes is from South Shields and said she has her sights set on Jake Cornish.

"He’s 100%the type of boy I would go for at home. It’s too good of a match not to just go for,” she said ahead of entering the villa.

The Islander added: "Liam is definitely a dark horse for me, he’s like James Bond when you look at him, absolutely gorgeous. So he could be a very close second."

Mary Bedford

Mary Bedford has joined the Casa Amor line up. Picture: ITV2

Age: 22

Job: Model

Instagram: @mary_bedford

Mary Bedford - who was born in Wakefield - has tunnel vision when it comes to going after Liam Reardon.

She said: "He’s just beautiful. He’s 6ft6 for a start, he seems really old-school, like a gentleman. And he’s basically the same age as me. He’s perfect."

Other men on her mind are Teddy Soares or Toby Aromolaran, while she said she’s not afraid to ‘step on any toes’.

"I’m just going to get in there, see how Liam actually is feeling about Millie really and then reassess,” she said.

“I’m definitely not one to lay it on thick. I’ll just do a bit of flirting and see how it goes. That’s the whole aim isn’t it?

"If I go in there and I really like Liam I’ll have to step on Millie’s toes. If all the boys are coupled up you will be stepping on toes. If I could get away with not having a conversation I probably would as I hate confrontation, but if I need to I would."

Clarisse Juliette

Clarisse Juliette has joined the Love Island line up. Picture: ITV2

Age: 23

Job: Brand owner/influencer

Instagram: @clarissejuliette

London born Clarisse Juliette owns her own jewellery business, but is ready to focus on her love life.

She has already had a taste of stardom as she is reported to have previously dated Premier League footballer Alex Iwobi.

And it looks like she has her eye on Teddy Soares, adding he is "tall, confident and smooth."

Clarisse has a tattoo on her bum which says ‘God’s gift’, as she explained: "I have a tattoo under my bum. I wanted it to say ‘LoveLife’ in Spanish.

"But it actually says ‘God’s gift’…two totally different things."

Salma Naran

Salma Naran has joined the Casa Amor line up. Picture: ITV2

Age: 20

Job: Model/influencer

Instagram: @salma.naranx

Model Salma Naran hails from Dublin, and describes herself as ‘chatty’, ‘vibrant’ and ‘confident’.

“I am chatty once I’m comfortable around you,” she said, continuing: “I can be shy at times if I don’t like the energy. I do pick up on energies a lot. I don’t like confrontation.

"I am a very fiery person but I would never start something just because. If I’m confronted then I probably would get fiery. I don’t bother people if they don’t bother me."

Kaila Troy

Kaila Troy has joined the Casa Amor line up. Picture: ITV2

Age: 28

Job: International DJ

Instagram: @djkailatroy

Another Dublin native, Kaila Troy has said her friends would describe her as ‘very energetic’, as she said: "They’d say I was very outgoing and hardworking for sure. What I want I go and get it. Independent, too. And caring and loving."

Kaila is looking for some fun after her DJ career was put on hold during the pandemic.

She said: “Work is fun. Before the pandemic I was DJ-ing everywhere, all around the world, really fun, exciting, very fast-paced, meeting a lot of interesting characters.

"I’d be around a lot of different artists in the industry. I love the energy. Sometimes it is hard dating as I am travelling a lot."

