How long does Casa Amor last on Love Island 2021?

When does Casa Amor finish? Here's what you need to know... Picture: ITV

How long is Casa Amor on for this year and when does it finish? Here's everything you need to know...

There’s set to be some serious drama on Love Island this week, as Casa Amor is back.

And that means the original boys and girls could have their heads turned by 12 new Islanders.

But how long is Casa Amor on for and when will the boys and girls be reunited?

Kaila Troy has joined the Casa Amor line up. Picture: ITV

While it’s never confirmed exactly how long Casa Amor will be on for, it’s usually about three or four days.

This means the boys and girls will probably be reunited by the end of the week.

As usual, there will be dramatic recoupling where the Islanders either stick with their partners, or bring someone new into the villa.

We all remember the likes of Amber Gill and Georgia Steele being ditched by their ‘loyal’ partners over the years, so we can expect some tears.

And it looks like things are set to get very interesting amid reports there will be a Hideaway for the first time ever in Casa Amor.

An insider told The Sun: "Casa Amor is usually the point in the series where drama kicks off as Islanders are tempted by the shiny new contestants.

“Producers throwing a new Hideaway into the mix will heighten temptation to not only shack up with someone but maybe go further.

“The main Hideaway has seen a little bit of action so far but the new one might get christened even sooner."

Dale Mehmet joined the Love Island line up. Picture: ITV

What is Casa Amor?

Casa Amor is a separate villa where the boys or girls usually go on holiday to meet six new contestants.

The other half of the Islanders stay back in the main villa and are introduced to another group of newbies.

After a few days, they all then have the choice to remain in their original couple or, pick someone new.

Who are the Casa Amor bombshells this year?

There are 12 new contestants joining in Casa Amor week this year, six boys and six girls.

These include Mary Bedford, Salma Nara, Kaila Troy, Clarisse Juliette, Lillie Haynes and Amy Day.

As well as boys Harry Young, Medhy Malanda, Matthew MacNabb, Dale Mehmet, Jack Barlow and Sam Jackson.

