Adam Thomas reveals moment he told son Teddy he’d been cast in Waterloo Road

11 January 2023, 08:20 | Updated: 11 January 2023, 08:49

Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Adam Thomas caught his eight-year-old son’s reaction to the news he'd be playing his on-screen son on Waterloo Road.

Adam Thomas has shared the sweet moment his son Teddy learned he had been given a part in Waterloo Road.

The actor caught his eight-year-old’s reaction when he told him he would be playing his on-screen son Tommy in the reboot of the BBC drama.

Teddy initially didn’t get the role, but when another actor turned it down he was offered another chance.

Former Emmerdale star Adam - who has reprised his role as Donte Charles - announced the news in his family kitchen alongside his niece Scarlett Thomas, who is currently playing Izzi in the BBC drama.

Adam Thomas is starring on Waterloo Road with his niece Scarlett and son Teddy
Adam Thomas is starring on Waterloo Road with his niece Scarlett and son Teddy. Picture: Instagram

Scarlett is the daughter of Adam’s older brother Ryan and Coronation Street star Tina O’Brien.

Taking to Instagram, Adam can be heard explaining Waterloo Road had recast the role, before Scarlett told her cousin: "Welcome to the Waterloo Road family!"

Teddy immediately burst into tears, with his mum Caroline Daly asking: “Are those happy tears?”

Adam added the caption: “The moment we told Teddy… he would be joining the cast of WATERLOO ROAD!!

“Teddy auditioned for the role of Tommy and got down to the last two actors, but they went with the other actor and I remember telling Ted, and he burst out crying bless him…

Teddy is playing Tommy in Waterloo Road
Teddy is playing Tommy in Waterloo Road. Picture: BBC

“But that’s an actor's life…some parts you get, some you don’t …a lesson he learnt early in his career.

“However a few weeks later I got a call saying they have had to recast the part of Tommy, and would love to give it to Teddy!!! … this time round they were happy tears!!”

He continued: “Can’t tell you how special it’s been sharing the screen with not only teddy but with Scarlett Thomas who is quite frankly one of the best actresses I’ve ever worked with.

“Well done guys proud dad and uncle and thank you for all the lovely messages and so happy you're all enjoying Waterloo road x.”

Friends and followers were quick to comment, with one writing: “so proud of you all. What a family. ICONIC.”

"Omg im crying , go Teddy! Xx," said another, while a third added: "I actually cried 😢 cutest thing ever ♥️."

Adam, Scarlett and Teddy were all seen for the first time when the show kicked off last week.

When asked what it has been like working alongside his real-life niece and son, Adam recently said: "To go back with them is just the best feeling ever.

"At first, I thought it'd be amazing. But I remember the first day on set with them and they were literally arguing.

"Teddy was crying and I was thinking, ‘what have I got myself into here?!’”

He added: "They have been amazing and, I hate to say it, but they are better than me!"

