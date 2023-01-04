Ryan Thomas shares pride as daughter makes acting debut in Waterloo Road

4 January 2023, 15:51

Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Ryan Thomas' daughter is starring alongside her uncle, Adam Thomas, and her cousin, Teddy, in the Waterloo Road reboot.

Ryan Thomas, 38, has shared his pride at his family's performance in the first episode of Waterloo Road.

The former Coronation Street actor's daughter, Scarlett, 14, is starring in the TV drama reboot alongside his younger brother, Adam Thomas, and Adam's son, eight-year-old Teddy.

Ryan's brother, Adam, is reprising his role as Donte Charles, while Scarlett and Teddy play the roles of Donte's children, Izzie and Tommy.

Prior to the first episode of the returning series Ryan took to social media to share his pride of seeing his daughter, brother and nephew in the show.

Adam Thomas as Donte, Scarlett as Izzie and Teddy as Tommy in Waterloo Road
Adam Thomas as Donte, Scarlett as Izzie and Teddy as Tommy in Waterloo Road. Picture: BBC

Talking to fans, he said: "What a time to be alive. Waterloo Road, my little brother Adam, my little nephew Teddy and eldest daughter Scarlett take over the TV screen together as a family."

Ryan went on: "Talk about a proud moment for the Thomases. I can't wait for you guys to see it. We watched it together as a family. It's beyond beautiful, so well shot."

Ryan Thomas tells his fans how proud he is of his daughter, Scarlett, his brother, Adam, and his nephew, Teddy
Ryan Thomas tells his fans how proud he is of his daughter, Scarlett, his brother, Adam, and his nephew, Teddy. Picture: Instagram / Ryan Thomas

Adam has revealed how his son, Teddy, got the role as his son in the reboot, telling the Manchester Evening News: "Originally Teddy didn't get the part, I think he got down to the last two and then they gave the part to someone else.

"But unfortunately that kid couldn't do it, so they called me up to the office and I thought 'oh god what have I done, I'm in trouble already', then they said 'we're thinking about giving the part to Teddy now, do you think he'd take it', and I said 'of course yeah'."

He went on: "So after telling Teddy that he didn't get the part, I had to go back and tell him that he got it. He just started crying."

Scarlett Thomas stars as Izzie in the Waterloo Road reboot
Scarlett Thomas stars as Izzie in the Waterloo Road reboot. Picture: BBC

The actor added: "It's just a dream come true the fact that Scarlett and Teddy get to start their career off on the same show that I did many moons ago, it's just unbelievable, it's full circle, it's magic how life works out."

