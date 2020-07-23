Ryan Thomas wows fans with clip of daughter Scarlett's incredible singing voice

By Polly Foreman

Ryan Thomas has shared an incredible clip of his daughter Scarlett, 11, singing Never Love Again from A Star Is Born.

Ryan Thomas has shared a video of his daughter Scarlett singing, and fans can't believe how amazing her voice is.

Scarlett, 11, who Ryan shares with his ex Tina O'Brien, sang a rendition of Never Love Again from film A Star Is Born, starring Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga.

Read more: Love Island star Shaughna Phillips 'growing close' to Pete Wicks on Celebs Go Virtual Dating

Ryan's followiers were seriously impressed with Scarlett's singing ability, and many of his celeb pals rushed to offer their support for Scarlett.

TOWIE's Lydia Bright wrote: "No I’m crying 😭 she is so perfect, beautiful in every way ❤️", and Real Housewives of Cheshire star Dawn Ward commented a number of clapping emojis.

Read more: Billie Faiers' son Arthur, 3, rushed to hospital after falling down the stairs on holiday

And Ryan's brother Scott Thomas, who appeared on Love Island in 2016, also commented: "Crying like a girl".

Ryan recently welcomed his second baby - a son called Roman - with his fiancee Lucy Mecklenburgh.

He recently opened up about how his experience of parenthood the second time round, telling The Sun: "I was young and naive when I had Scarlett and I didn't really appreciate it the way I do now.

"I have a different outlook now. But, you know, there's no right or wrong time for parenthood."I'm just at a very different place in my life compared to back then – it was 11 years ago, and so in a lot of ways this feels like the first time all over again.

"I'm not working at the moment so I'm living and breathing what happens in our house and it's just incredible what a woman can do to go through the pregnancy, the birth, learning to feed, it's really inspiring to see."

NOW READ:

Candice Brown's husband breaks silence on split from Bake Off star and Paul Hollywood kiss