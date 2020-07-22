Love Island star Shaughna Phillips 'growing close' to Pete Wicks on Celebs Go Virtual Dating

22 July 2020, 15:56 | Updated: 22 July 2020, 16:03

Polly Foreman

By Polly Foreman

Celebs Go Virtual Dating hits screens next week - and sparks are already flying between two contestants on the line-up.

Celebs Go Dating is finally back on our screens next week, but there's a huge lockdown twist in store for one of our fave reality shows.

This series will be called 'Celebs Go Virtual Dating', and will see a host of famous faces meet potential love interests over video chat.

Two of the celebs featuring in the series are Winter Love Island star Shaughna Phillip, 25, and former TOWIE star Pete Wicks, 31 - and the pair have reportedly been getting close to one another during filming.

Shaughna and Pete are both appearing on Celebs Go Virtual Dating
Shaughna and Pete are both appearing on Celebs Go Virtual Dating. Picture: REX

In a recent interview, Shaughna described Pete - who appeared on a previous series of Celebs Go Dating - as 'lovely', adding that dating agents Paul C Brunson and Anna Williamson think they'd be a good match.

Speaking to The Sun, Shaughna said: "Anna and Paul have actually said to me that they think me and Pete are alike in the sense that we kind of go along with things to be nice.

"That could be a perfect chemistry! He’s probably not my type on paper, but he's lovely!

Sparks have reportedly been flying between the pair...
Sparks have reportedly been flying between the pair... Picture: REX

"It's strange to me because I definitely get starstruck. Even on the first Zoom call with him I was probably a little bit quiet because it's like, ‘Oh my God!'.

"He is a charmer, I’ll give him that! Him and all the others are celebrities, I am trying to get used to it! I don’t feel like a celebrity, it’s just so weird!"

A source added that the pair have been 'growing closer' and that 'sparks were flying' between them on set.

Celebs Go Virtual Dating starts on 27 July on E4.

