EastEnders’ Maisie Smith hits back at cruel trolls who labelled her 'ridiculously vain'

Tiffany Butcher actress Maisie Smith has shared a powerful message with her followers.

It’s hard to believe EastEnders star Maisie Smith hit our screens as Tiffany Butcher at just six-years-old.

More than a decade later, Maisie is now 18-years-old and has become a social media star over lockdown.

Regularly posting hilarious TikTok videos with her mum and sister, the star now has 676k followers on Instagram.

But now Maisie has been forced to defend herself, after cruel trolls accused her of being ‘vain’.

The star recently shared a video which sees her wearing a yellow crop top and unbuttoned denim shorts.

Responding to negative comments she later received, Maisie hit back: "I get a lot of comments saying that I'm vain and that I love myself, and you are absolutely right - I do love myself.

"And it's taken me a while to feel this way so I'm so sorry if my happiness offends anyone because I'm just living my movie, I'm just living happily in my skin and I think that should be celebrated - not discouraged. Correct me if I'm wrong, guys."

Maisie made her TV debut back in 2008 at the age of six, but left the show in 2014 with her family when mum Bianca (Patsy Palmer) chose to start a new life in Milton Keynes.

She then reprised her role in 2018 and has been a regular ever since.

Maisie Smith plays Tiffany Butcher in EastEnders. Picture: BBC

And it looks like Maisie has bagged herself a new presenting role as it was recently announced she is fronting a hilarious new game show for the BBC.

Led by YouTube star Yung Filly, Frankie Bridge has also signed up to ‘Celeb Lock-in’ which will see hilarious pranks and celebrity house tours.

Yung Filly's Celeb Lock-In starts on BBC Three next month, with the likes of Made In Chelsea couple Jamie Laing and Sophie Haboo also taking part.

Viewers can also expect to see "rap freestyles, celeb prank phone-calls and exclusive house tours, bad dancing, and lots and lots of chaos".

