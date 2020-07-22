Hollyoaks announces new series celebrating 25th anniversary as main show goes off air

Hollyoaks is airing a new series
When in Hollyoaks' new anniversary series on and what's it about? Here's what you need to know...

Hollyoaks is currently off air after the coronavirus pandemic forced production to a stop.

But Channel 4 bosses will be giving fans their fix from Chester with a brand new series celebrating the 25th anniversary of the soap.

Starting on Monday July 27, Hollyoaks@25 is set to revisit some of the soap’s most iconic storylines throughout each era.

The format will see one of the most explosive weeks of episodes replayed for every five years of the soap, starting all the way back in 1995.

Nick Pickard and Jennifer Metcalfe are presenting Hollyoaks@25
Nick Pickard and Jennifer Metcalfe are presenting Hollyoaks@25. Picture: E4

Over the next five weeks, the series will then move through the decades, which means from the week commencing 3rd August we’re back in 2001-2005.

It will eventually end up covering 2016-2020 just before the show returns to normal in September.

Longest-serving cast members Nick Pickard (Tony Hutchinson) and Jennifer Metcalfe (Mercedes McQueen) will co-host the show as they look back together.

Speaking about his excitement, Nick says: “I can’t believe it’s been 25 years. After my first callback for Tony Hutchinson I would never have guessed that I would still be here all this time later.

“It’s so lovely being back on set now we’re filming again. What better way to return than to host a new special anniversary series with the lovely Jennifer Metcalfe? Although it’s been so difficult to remember my scripts after all this time, I’m a bit rusty!”

Jennifer adds: “To get to do the first set of intros with the legendary Nick was just brilliant. It was lovely to see him again even if we were two metres apart!

“I was made up that Hollyoaks Favourites was so successful, and loved it kicked off with Dr Browning and Mercedes – one of my favourite couplings ever. I’m glad to be announcing Hollyoaks@25 as I’m really looking forward to seeing week-long sets of episodes, era by era. And it’s going right back to the start too.”

We start at the first big stunt in 1999, where bad boy Rob Hawthorne took revenge on the locals by holding them captive in a huge water tank.

Hollyoaks@25 will air on weeknights on E4 at 7.00pm starting from Monday 27th July.

