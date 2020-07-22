Candice Brown's husband breaks silence on split from Bake Off star and Paul Hollywood kiss

22 July 2020, 07:47 | Updated: 22 July 2020, 09:27

Candice Brown and husband Liam have split after two-years of marriage
Candice Brown and husband Liam have split after two-years of marriage. Picture: Instagram-Candice Brown/Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Candice Brown's husband Liam Macauley has said there was 'nobody else involved' in his split from the Bake Off star.

Candice Brown and Liam Macauley have split two years after tying the knot in September 2018, following a six-year romance.

Now, Liam has broken his silence on his split from the Great British Bake Off star, as well as her infamous goodbye kiss with Paul Hollywood.

Speaking to Mail Online, Liam said: "There is nobody else involved. We have just sadly decided it wasn't working."

Liam Macauley has moved out of the flat he shares with Candice Brown
Liam Macauley has moved out of the flat he shares with Candice Brown. Picture: Instagram/Candice Brown

He told the publication he struggled to adjust to his new life after Candice was thrust into the showbiz world following her appearance on The Great British Bake Off.

Liam also spoke out about the pictures taken of Paul Hollywood kissing Candice goodbye on the cheek back in 2017.

Liam said there was 'nobody else involved' in the couple's decision to split
Liam said there was 'nobody else involved' in the couple's decision to split. Picture: Getty

He said: "I'd not long asked Candice to marry me and I had to read reports that my new fiancée was seen kissing Hollywood and getting close to him.

"That was just a kiss on her cheek and there was nothing else to it. But we had only been engaged a few days. It was a lot to have to deal with."

Candice and Liam married back in September 2018
Candice and Liam married back in September 2018. Picture: Instagram/Candice Brown

Liam has now moved out of his flat he shares with Candice, which sits above a pub they both run.

The pair appear to still be on good terms, with Liam saying: "My wife is a lovely woman and a wonderful human being and I could never find anything detrimental to say about her."

He added: "I am not the famous one, no one is interested in me. I am a tree surgeon from Scotland and I make my own living."

