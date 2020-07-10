Great British Bake Off 2020 'could be axed' amid coronavirus concerns

10 July 2020, 14:30

The Great British Bake Off could be cancelled this year
The Great British Bake Off could be cancelled this year. Picture: Channel 4
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

The Great British Bake Off may have to take a year off due to the pandemic.

The Great British Bake Off 2020 may be expected to start filming in August, but due to COVID-19, the show could be axed this year.

According to The Sun, Love productions – the makers of the show – may have to cancel the series until 2021 in order to keep staff, judges and contestants safe.

A spokesperson for the show told the publication: “We are working hard to deliver Bake Off to the audience this year, the priority is the safety of everyone involved in the production of the series.”

The show could be at risk this year amid the coronavirus pandemic
The show could be at risk this year amid the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Channel 4

If the show is to go forward this year, it has been reported pensioners will be banned from the series as they are at high-risk of the virus.

Executives of the show are reported to be "terrified" that a contestant could get sick during the filming, The Sun also report.

A source told the publication: "There’s a real sense of urgency to get the next series of Bake Off in the can, considering it’s one of Channel 4’s biggest draws.

“That means the nation’s baking grans and grandads have been deemed too high risk. Bake Off’s wizened contestants are often the heart of the show.

“Val, who would ‘listen’ to cakes to work out if they were done, and rapping septuagenarian Flo became favourites.

"WI member Diane Beard was responsible for the show’s most iconic moment: Baked Alaska-gate. It’s a shame characters are rejected on account of age.”

Matt Lucas is set to take over as a new host
Matt Lucas is set to take over as a new host. Picture: PA

This year, Matt Lucas is set to replace host Sandi Toksvig alongside Noel Fielding.

However, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to be assessed, the comedian and actor may have to wait another year to make his GBBO debut.

