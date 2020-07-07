Netflix's Dead to Me renewed for third and final series

Dead to Me will be back for a third and final series, Netflix have confirmed. Picture: Netflix/Instagram-Linda Cardellini

By Alice Dear

Netflix has confirmed the return of hit drama Dead to Me, starring Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini.

Dead to Me fans have been left ecstatic to hear the series will be returning once again, but upset that the third series will be the final one.

The binge-worthy show first appeared on Netflix back in May 2019, and will now be renewed for a final series.

Netflix confirmed the news on Twitter on Monday, revealing that the third series is on the way.

Breaking the news online, they wrote: "The brilliant Dead To Me has been renewed for a third (and final) season!"

Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini star as Jen and Judy in the hit drama. Picture: PA

Fans were left ecstatic to know the show was coming back – especially after series two's cliffhanger – but disappointed to find out it would be the last.

One fan commented: "AND FINAL? NO, Netflix, HELL NOOO", while another wrote: "On one hand I'm glad dead to me is coming back.. on another.. FINAL??!?!??!?!?!".

Series two of Dead to Me dropped on Netflix this year. Picture: Instagram/Linda Cardellini

The series took off as soon as it was released onto the streaming service, with viewers falling in love with the complicated characters and twisting storylines.

Dead to Me stars Christina Applegate as Jen and Linda Cardellini as Judy, two women with polar-opposite personalities who become unlikely friends after Jen's husband dies in a hit-and-run.

Series two of Dead to Me was left on a cliffhanger after Judy and Jen end up in a car crash. Picture: Netflix

Just like series one, series two ended on a cliffhanger, seeing Judy and Jen involved in a huge car crash, leaving a lot of loose ends and questions unanswered.

While it is not clear yet when the third and final series will be on Netflix, series one and two are still on the streaming service for catch-up.

