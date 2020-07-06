White Lines actor Laura Haddock 'in relationship with co-star Tom Rhys Harries'

6 July 2020, 12:44

Polly Foreman

By Polly Foreman

White Lines star Laura Haddock is reportedly dating her on-screen brother Tom Rhys Harries.

Laura Haddock, 34, is reportedly in a relationship with her White Lines co-star Tom Rhys Harries, 27, who plays her brother in the show.

According to a report by The Sun, the pair - who play Zoe and Axel Collins respectively - fell for each other while filming the show in Spain and are now spending time together in London.

A source said: "The couple have been spending a lot of time together in London and are really loved-up.

Read more: Where was Netflix murder mystery White Lines filmed?

"They’ve been hanging out a lot and are keen to shoot another series together. Laura has been in touch with Netflix regularly.

"She’s introduced Tom to all her friends and sees a future with him despite being seven years older.

"Spain holds a special place in their hearts, as that is where they fell in love."

Tom is said to have got close to Laura during filming
Tom is said to have got close to Laura during filming. Picture: PA

White Lines is a 10-part Netflix drama series that tells the story of Haddock's character Zoe heading from Manchester to Ibiza to find out what happened to her brother - Rhys Harries' character Axel - who was murdered on the island in the nineties.

The pair play roles set in different time frames so don't appear in any scenes together, but Tom

Laura Haddock plays Zoe in White Lines
Laura Haddock plays Zoe in White Lines. Picture: PA

previously opened up about how much fun the cast had while filming the show.

He told Evening Standard: "I’m not very disciplined. I’d go for one drink and then it’ll cut to 6am and I’m left wondering what’s happened. The extras on set would party with abandon, and then all go out after shooting.

"[The cast] would find themselves heading to the clubs at 2am after dinner at midnight. Let’s just say the summer of filming was hazy."

