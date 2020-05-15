Where was Netflix murder mystery White Lines filmed?

Where is White Lines set and filmed? Picture: Netflix

By Polly Foreman

White Lines drops on Netflix today - here's your need-to-know on the filming location.

If you've already binged every boxset on Netflix and are wondering where on earth to turn next, we have good news.

White Lines - which has already been dubbed the biggest show of the summer - drops on the streaming service today, and the 10-episode series is receiving rave reviews.

The murder mystery tells the story of a woman named Zoe Walker, who travels from Manchester to Ibiza to find out what happened to her brother, who was murdered on the island in the 1990s.

It is told in two timelines - the present day and the nineties - and is set predominantly in Ibiza.

White Lines arrives on Netflix today. Picture: Netflix

Where was White Lines filmed?

Although the show is set in Ibiza, much of it is filmed in other locations - such as Madrid, Majorca and Almería.

Angela Griffin, who plays Anna, recently opened up about the filming experience on This Morning, telling hosts Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford: "There was some Ibiza filming, but I wasn’t involved in it. There were some younger versions of the characters, so they got to go."

She added: "We shot in Madrid between July and August, and we shot there because there weren’t many people there because it's 41-42 degrees. But we would do night shoots so it was a little cooler."

Fine Lines is filmed in a number of Spanish locations. Picture: Netflix

Speaking about the filming of the show, executive producer Andy Harries told Deadline: "This was [filmed] against the background of Brexit.

"We felt we were the last attempt to demonstrate that Britain should be a part of Europe.

"Shows full of sunshine, full of light, full of beautiful landscapes are always important. This is a fantastic time [to be launching].

"People can’t go to the Balearic Islands right now and this is the next best thing."

What is White Lines about?

The official Netflix plot synopsis reads: "When the body of a legendary Manchester DJ is discovered 20 years after his mysterious disappearance from Ibiza, his sister, Zoe Walker, returns to the beautiful Spanish island to find out what happened.

It adds that she "leaves her quiet life behind to investigate her brother's disappearance in Ibiza, where she quickly heads down a decadent and dangerous path."

Angela said that the show is the 'perfect escapism' for the current situation, saying: "It's such a brilliant show, it’s the perfect escapism for what is gong on right now. We’re going to jet you over to Ibiza, take you to all the super clubs, take you on a thrilling ride. It’s the perfect show for right now."





Is there a trailer for White Lines?

You can watch the full official trailer below:

WARNING: CONTAINS SOME SEX AND DRUGS REFERENCES:

When is White Lines out on Netflix?

White Lines is available to stream on Netflix today.

