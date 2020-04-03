Where are Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin from Netflix's The Tiger King now?

What happened to Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin after Netflix's The Tiger King now?

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness is the Netflix documentary everybody's talking about.

It follows Joe Exotic - a wildcat enthusiast who ran a makeshift zoo featuring hundreds of exotic animals - and animal rights activist Carole Baskin, who was determined to put an end to his business.

The wild seven-episode series shares all of the twists and turns in the almost unbelievable case, which ends up with Joe being arrested for plotting to murder Carole.

Read More: Tiger King: what is the link between Doc Antle and Britney Spears?

But where are the main characters now? Here’s everything you need to know…

Joe Exotic is currently serving a 22 year prison sentence. Picture: Netflix

Where is Joe Exotic now?

Animal breeder Joseph Maldonado-Passage ignited a bitter feud with big cat lover Carole Baskin that led to his downfall.

By the end of the documentary, he was convicted for his role in a murder-for-hire plot against Carole.

According to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Oklahoma, Joe Exotic was found guilty of two counts of murder-for-hire, eight counts of violating the Lacey Act for falsifying wildlife records and nine counts of violating the Endangered Species Act.

Read More: When did Joe Exotic go to prison and how long is his sentence?

In January of this year, he was sentenced to 22 years in prison and he's currently serving time in FMC Fort Worth prison.

His husband Dillon Passage has said Joe has recently been placed in isolation after inmates at the jail where he was previously held tested positive for coronavirus.

This comes after he launched a lawsuit against the government and is hoping for a presidential pardon from Donald Trump. According to the documentary's directors, he's excited about his newfound fame.

Carole Baskin is still running her cat sanctuary. Picture: Netflix

Where is Carole Baskin now?

Carole Baskin continues to run Big Cat Rescue animal sanctuary in Tampa, Florida along with her husband Howard Baskin.

She has since said she regrets her cooperation with the Netflix documentary, also refuting claims she had anything to do with her former husband Don Lewis' mysterious disappearance in 1997.

Slamming the documentary in a statement last month, she said: “There are not words for how disappointing it is to see that the series not only does not do any of that, but has had the sole goal of being as salacious and sensational as possible to draw viewers.

"As part of that, it has a segment devoted to suggesting, with lies and innuendos from people who are not credible, that I had a role in the disappearance of my husband Don in 1997."

Read More: Tiger King: What is the true story behind the Netflix series and what happens at the end?