Tiger King: what is the link between Doc Antle and Britney Spears?

31 March 2020, 15:50

Doc Antle - who features in Netflix true crime documentary Tiger King - once shared a stage with Britney Spears.

People across the world have been left reeling at the wild new Netflix documentary Tiger King, and many are now even more shocked to discover one of the star's surprising link to Britney Spears.

Doc Antle - one of the big cat collectors who features on the show - once appeared on stage with the singer in one of her most iconic ever performances.

Doc Antle is seen behind Britney Spears during her performance
Doc Antle is seen behind Britney Spears during her performance. Picture: Getty

Britney's 2001 VMA performance of Slave 4U, in which she sang accompanied with a live python - also featured a number of other wild animals on stage.

Doc Antle features on Netflix's Tiger King
Doc Antle features on Netflix's Tiger King. Picture: Netflix

And Doc Antle can be seen in the background with a tiger in the clip of her performance.

Tiger King - which is currently available to stream on Netflix - tells the story of the feud between Joe Exotic - a breeder of big cats - and Carole Baskin - an animal activist and owner of Big Cat Rescue - who was trying to take him down.

Doc Antle is one of the big cat breeders featured in the series
Doc Antle is one of the big cat breeders featured in the series. Picture: Netflix

Joe Exotic, who is known as 'Tiger King' was sentenced to 22 years in prison in 2020 for his plot to kill Carole Baskin, as well as other wildlife violations.

He owned a zoo full of big cats, and was thought to be the most prolific breeder of these in the USA.

Tiger King tells the story of Joe Exotic
Tiger King tells the story of Joe Exotic. Picture: Netflix

Joe is currently only three months into his 22 year sentence, but continues to maintains his innocence.

In a recent statement, he said: "I still maintain my innocence and look forward in the upcoming days to my attorneys filing my appeal and moving on to the next step in this nightmare.”

