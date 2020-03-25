Who is the Tiger King and what is the Netflix documentary about?

25 March 2020, 16:43 | Updated: 25 March 2020, 16:49

Tiger King on Netflix has been described as the most 'disturbing' documentary ever. Here's your need-to-know on the story.

Tiger King is the latest Netflix true crime documentary to take the world by storm, and viewers have been left shocked by its story.

Viewers of the show are claiming that the seven-part series the most disturbing and baffling Netflix documentary of all time.

It tells the story of the war between Joe Exotic, the owner of G.W. Zoo, and Carole Baskin, animal activist and lead at Big Cat Rescue, who was trying to take him down.

Here's your need-to-know:


Tiger King is available to stream on Netflix now
Tiger King is available to stream on Netflix now. Picture: Netflix

What is the true story behind Tiger King?

Joe Exotic - known as 'Tiger King' - was sentenced to 22 years in prison in 2020 for his plot to kill an animal rights activist, as well as other wildlife violations.

He owned a zoo full of big cats, and was known for being the most prolific breeder of these in the USA.

Joe Exotic gained a huge amount of notoriety for his treatment of the animals, and came under intense scrutiny from animal rights activist Carole Baskin -owner of Big Cat Rescue.

Carole tried to stop him breeding the animals, and the two became enemies - which is said to have led him to plot to kill her, something he was later imprisoned for.

Joe is currently only three months into his 22 year sentence, but maintains his innocence.

In a recent statement, he said: "I still maintain my innocence and look forward in the upcoming days to my attorneys filing my appeal and moving on to the next step in this nightmare.”

Tiger King tells the story of big cat owners in the US
Tiger King tells the story of big cat owners in the US. Picture: Netflix

What is Tiger King about?

The Tiger King tells the story of large cat owners across the US, with the star of the series being Joe Exotic and his zoo.

Tiger King tells the story of Joe Exotic
Tiger King tells the story of Joe Exotic. Picture: Netflix

How can I watch Tiger King on Netflix?

The Tiger King is available to stream now on Netflix.

Is there a trailer for Tiger King?

You can watch the official trailer below:

