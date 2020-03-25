Netflix dating show Love Is Blind has been renewed for two more seasons

Love Is Blind is returning for season two. Picture: Netflix

The hit Netflix show is officially returning for two more seasons.

Love Is Blind has been renewed for two more seasons, following its huge success since being released on Netflix earlier this year.

The dating show - which follows the lives of a group of singles who date and get engaged without ever seeing each other - will return for at least two more seasons.

Season one was filmed in Atlanta, but the new series is currently casting in Chicago, according to the show's official Twitter account.

Love Is Blind season two has officially been confirmed. Picture: Netflix

In a post announcing the new series, show bosses wrote: "The experiment isn't over... Season 2 of Love is Blind is now casting, are you in?"

Show runner Chris Coleen previously opened up about plans for season two, and also teased a possible UK version of the show.

He told Metro.co.uk: "We’re certainly talking about [season 2], yeah.

"I think it’s safe to say we’ll be seeing people put to the test of whether love is blind well into the future.

"That’s what I would certainly hope for."

And speaking about the potential for a UK series, he said: "Absolutely! 100 percent yet. Let’s make it happen, I’d love it."

Fans of the show have been clamouring for a UK series on Twitter, with one writing: "Petition for there to be a UK version of love is blind????"

Viewers have been clamouring for a UK version of the series. Picture: Netflix

And a third wrote: "UK version of Love Is Blind when though".

All episodes of Love Is Blind are available to stream on Netflix.

