Netflix dating show Love Is Blind has been renewed for two more seasons

25 March 2020, 11:59

Love Is Blind is returning for season two
Love Is Blind is returning for season two. Picture: Netflix

The hit Netflix show is officially returning for two more seasons.

Love Is Blind has been renewed for two more seasons, following its huge success since being released on Netflix earlier this year.

The dating show - which follows the lives of a group of singles who date and get engaged without ever seeing each other - will return for at least two more seasons.

Read more: Where is the Love Is Blind cast now? What Cameron, Lauren, Jessica and more are up to in 2020

Season one was filmed in Atlanta, but the new series is currently casting in Chicago, according to the show's official Twitter account.

Love Is Blind season two has officially been confirmed
Love Is Blind season two has officially been confirmed. Picture: Netflix

In a post announcing the new series, show bosses wrote: "The experiment isn't over... Season 2 of Love is Blind is now casting, are you in?"

Show runner Chris Coleen previously opened up about plans for season two, and also teased a possible UK version of the show.

Read more: Which Love Is Blind contestants are still together? Cameron and Lauren, Barnett and Amber and more

He told Metro.co.uk: "We’re certainly talking about [season 2], yeah.

"I think it’s safe to say we’ll be seeing people put to the test of whether love is blind well into the future.

"That’s what I would certainly hope for."

And speaking about the potential for a UK series, he said: "Absolutely! 100 percent yet. Let’s make it happen, I’d love it."

Fans of the show have been clamouring for a UK series on Twitter, with one writing: "Petition for there to be a UK version of love is blind????"

Viewers have been clamouring for a UK version of the series
Viewers have been clamouring for a UK version of the series. Picture: Netflix

Another added: "Petition for there to be a UK version of love is blind????"

And a third wrote: "UK version of Love Is Blind when though".

All episodes of Love Is Blind are available to stream on Netflix.

NOW READ:

Love Is Blind cast Instagram handles: Lauren, Cameron, Mark, Jessica and more

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Joe Wicks is hosting PE lessons for kids amid lockdown

Joe Wicks in talks with Channel 4 for his own show after home PE lessons are watched by millions
Holly Willoughby's This Morning dress is from Whistles

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her black ruffle dress from Whistles

Celebrities

How to have a Netflix party with your friends

How to watch Netflix with friends using the new Netflix party feature
How old is Ken Barlow in Coronation Street?

How old is Ken Barlow from Coronation Street? Everything you need to know about actor Bill Roache
What happened to Denny in EastEnders

How did Denny die in Eastenders? And what happened to Sharon Mitchell’s son at the boat party?

Trending on Heart

This is how you can remove your gel and acrylic nails from home

How to remove your acrylic and gel nails at home amid coronavirus lockdown

Beauty

Which hunk will you land on?

Which celebrity hunk will you be quarantined with?

Lifestyle

Everything you need to know about the clocks changing this weekend

When do the clocks change and will they go forward or backwards?

Lifestyle

Couples shouldn't be meeting up during the coronavirus lockdown

Couples living apart should move in together or stay away during coronavirus lockdown

News

Linda Lusardi is in hospital battling coronavirus

Linda Lusardi is 'far from well' and on oxygen in hospital fighting coronavirus

Celebrities

The UK's cases of coronavirus are increasing daily

Coronavirus UK map: Where in Britain are the confirmed COVID-19 cases as cases rise to 8,077?

Lifestyle