Where is the Love Is Blind cast now? What Cameron, Lauren, Jessica and more are up to in 2020

Where are the cast of Love Is Blind now? Picture: Instagram

Find out where the Love Is Blind contestants are in 2020 and what happened after the final episode aired.

The last episode of Love Is Blind aired last week, and fans of the Netflix dating show have been left wondering what became of the contestants after the weddings took place.

Read more: Is Love Is Blind coming to the UK and will there be a season 2?

The series finale saw just two couples - Cameron and Lauren and Barnett and Amber - opt to get married, with the rest of the contestants dramatically splitting up at their ceremonies.

Read more: Is Love Is Blind real? Fans question whether hit Netflix show is scripted

Surprisingly, the show was filmed in 2018 - meaning it's been over a year since the events of the series.

Here's where the Love Is Blind contestants are now:

Where are Cameron and Lauren now?

Cameron and Lauren became one of the most popular contestants of the series, and the pair are still happily married.

Lauren told Elite Daily: "Yes, me and Cameron are still together!

"Oh my God. We’re so happy. It’s just, like, every day we learn more and more about each other, and we honestly fall more and more in love with each other."

According to Instagram, the couple appear to be living together in Cameron's house that featured in the series.

Where are Amber and Barnett now?

Amber and Barnett are also still happily married, and are living together in a new apartment.

Speaking about their living situation to LA Times, Amber said: "We live in this really awesome apartment at the Battery, which we both really enjoy because Matt’s a huge baseball fan.

"And we just get to do really awesome stuff all the time. It’s a little less pressure, which I think is great for us because we’re kind of working backwards in the marriage and taking the pressure off. We have the commitment, and now we’re taking time to have fun and be together like a normal couple would take time with an apartment before they got a house together."

Where are Giannina and Damian now?

Although Damian turned Gianinna down at the altar, prompting her to dramatically run out the building while still in her wedding dress, the couple appear to be an item again.

It was also recently reported that the couple are engaged.

Showrunner Chris Coelen spoke about their relationship to Metro.co.uk, saying: "I will tell you that Gigi and Damian…

"There’s a reunion coming out next week but Gigi and Damian obviously love each other, obviously, they’re a tempestuous couple. They have a very volatile relationship."

Where are Kelly and Kenny now?

Kelly turned Kenny down at their wedding, and Kenny is reportedly seeing someone new.

Kenny has seemingly moved out of Atlanta and is now living inNorth Carolina, where he's has a job as a manager for Team Lightning.

According to her Instagram, Kelly appears to be working as a fitness coach.

Where are Mark and Jessica now?

While Mark said 'I do' to Jessica, she ended up turning him down.

Jessica has now relocated to LA, and Mark did enter into a new relationship for a while after the show, but the pair reportedly split up just before it aired.

NOW READ:

Love Is Blind cast Instagram handles: Lauren, Cameron, Mark, Jessica and more