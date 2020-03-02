Where is the Love Is Blind cast now? What Cameron, Lauren, Jessica and more are up to in 2020
2 March 2020, 16:35
Find out where the Love Is Blind contestants are in 2020 and what happened after the final episode aired.
The last episode of Love Is Blind aired last week, and fans of the Netflix dating show have been left wondering what became of the contestants after the weddings took place.
The series finale saw just two couples - Cameron and Lauren and Barnett and Amber - opt to get married, with the rest of the contestants dramatically splitting up at their ceremonies.
Surprisingly, the show was filmed in 2018 - meaning it's been over a year since the events of the series.
Here's where the Love Is Blind contestants are now:
Where are Cameron and Lauren now?
Cameron and Lauren became one of the most popular contestants of the series, and the pair are still happily married.
Lauren told Elite Daily: "Yes, me and Cameron are still together!
"Oh my God. We’re so happy. It’s just, like, every day we learn more and more about each other, and we honestly fall more and more in love with each other."
According to Instagram, the couple appear to be living together in Cameron's house that featured in the series.
Where are Amber and Barnett now?
Amber and Barnett are also still happily married, and are living together in a new apartment.
Speaking about their living situation to LA Times, Amber said: "We live in this really awesome apartment at the Battery, which we both really enjoy because Matt’s a huge baseball fan.
This was such an amazing day, I literally felt like I was floating on air ❤️ ... and yes we changed into our @vans for the reception, we were ready to bust a move! 😂 . . 📷: @myles.berrio.love @myles.berrio 💄: @natbrownbeauty 👗: @anyabridal 👟: @vans ❤️: @netflix @loveisblindnetflix #Netflix #LoveIsBlind #Wedding #Reception #VansOffTheWall #WeddingOffTheWall
"And we just get to do really awesome stuff all the time. It’s a little less pressure, which I think is great for us because we’re kind of working backwards in the marriage and taking the pressure off. We have the commitment, and now we’re taking time to have fun and be together like a normal couple would take time with an apartment before they got a house together."
Where are Giannina and Damian now?
Although Damian turned Gianinna down at the altar, prompting her to dramatically run out the building while still in her wedding dress, the couple appear to be an item again.
It was also recently reported that the couple are engaged.
Showrunner Chris Coelen spoke about their relationship to Metro.co.uk, saying: "I will tell you that Gigi and Damian…
"There’s a reunion coming out next week but Gigi and Damian obviously love each other, obviously, they’re a tempestuous couple. They have a very volatile relationship."
Where are Kelly and Kenny now?
Kelly turned Kenny down at their wedding, and Kenny is reportedly seeing someone new.
Two more sleeps til the big day, and I mean THE BIG DAY!! 👰 I’m a lover, a hopeless romantic, a girl who always dreamed of finding her Prince Charming, someone who wanted to find her equal. Is Kenny the ONE?!! Find out Thursday on #LoveIsBlind @netflix . . So so grateful for you all!! I mean my world has been flipped upside down in the best way possible. Your messages and comments have humbled the depths of my soul. I pray that I can inspire just one of you to take a leap of faith in life, as I know on the other side of fear lies the greatest of opportunities!✨ . Love hard my friends. Never stop chasing your dreams. Never stop becoming a better You!💛 . . #chaselifewithkelly #chaselifetogether #netflix #loveisblind #healthcoach #BecomeABetterYou
Kenny has seemingly moved out of Atlanta and is now living inNorth Carolina, where he's has a job as a manager for Team Lightning.
According to her Instagram, Kelly appears to be working as a fitness coach.
Where are Mark and Jessica now?
While Mark said 'I do' to Jessica, she ended up turning him down.
Finale day is here - well at least for us on the West Coast. Thanks for watching and for your love and kindness. We couldn't have imagined how much the show would resonate with so many. There's a ton that happens behind the scenes and does not make it to the screen —> this is just a glimpse. The best part of all was the little family we created called The Purple Team - even amidst the drama and entertainment element of the show, we had the best and happiest of times. I have so much love for these people. 💜 Also swipe to see footage of a really fun date over ATL! 🚁 #loveisblindnetflix #thepurpleteam #behindthescenes #grandvelas #paytonhester #melkwon #oneteamonedream
Jessica has now relocated to LA, and Mark did enter into a new relationship for a while after the show, but the pair reportedly split up just before it aired.
