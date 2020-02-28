Is Love Is Blind real? Fans question whether hit Netflix show is scripted

Viewers have been questioning whether 'Love Is Blind' is fake. Here's what the creator and cast have said...

It’s fair to say Netflix's hit new reality dating show Love is Blind has taken the world by storm.

The programme sees thirty people speed date over ten days, with the end goal being a series of marriage proposals. But the twist is, they don’t get to see each other.

Only once they are engaged do the couples get to meet for the first time. They then live in an apartment with the other couples and plan their weddings.

At the end of it all, they must then decide whether they actually want to go through with the wedding or leave their other half standing at the altar.

Love Is Blind fans have been questioning the show. Picture: Netflix

But the concept is so wild, that fans have been questioning whether the whole thing was scripted purely for our entertainment. Well, here’s everything we know…

Is Love Is Blind fake?

Just like most reality show, Love Is Blind is real to some extent.

Producers and contestants have confirmed the pairing of the couples and engagements were 100% real.

In a recent Instagram exchange, contestant Mark Cuevas’ sister Melissa Cuevas responded to a fan insisting none of the show is scripted.

Series creator Chris Coelen also told Entertainment Weekly: "As a producer I was kind of nervous like, is anybody actually gonna get engaged?

"Is anyone going to make it to the altar? And, in the end, we actually had more couples get engaged than we were able to follow on the show."

In an interview with Women's Health, former contestant Rory Newbrough also added: “They were like, 'We were expecting one or two [engagements], not eight! We set up to film five!'"

Despite this, plenty of fans have been left questioning the show after one couple says they love each other after four days before getting engaged after five.

But according to producer, Chris Coelene, the couples actually spent a lot more time together then was seen.

He told Variety: “There were there pretty much 24-7. It’s funny because we would encourage them to take breaks […] but they didn’t want to, they wanted to stay in those pods. Even so far as want to sleep in those pods, they wanted to stay in those pods as much as possible. The more they got in there, the more they have these conversations! Deep conversations that they never had with family members or friends or people they’ve dating. They wanted to be there and talk to these people as much as they possibly could.”

