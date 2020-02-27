Fans devastated as Lizzie McGuire reboot has been put on hold after series creator quits

27 February 2020, 13:01 | Updated: 27 February 2020, 13:16

The popular 2000s TV show has started filming for the reboot
The popular 2000s TV show has started filming for the reboot

Hilary Duff is very excited for the reboot, which is set to air on the brand new Disney+, but its future is now unknown.

At the end of last summer we were blessed with the news that the classic Disney TV series, Lizzie McGuire would be brought back for a reboot, and behind the scenes pictures gave us some serious nostalgia.

However, it's now been put on ice for the time being, only two episodes into filming due to some creative differences and disagreements between the show's original creator and other bosses.

READ MORE: Hilary Duff confirms Adam Lamberg will return as Gordo to the Lizzie McGuire reboot

Hilary Duff posts regular updates on the show
Hilary Duff posts regular updates on the show

Fans have been going wild since the reboot was announced by Lizzie actress Hilary Duff, who wrote on Instagram: "SURPRISE!!! I’ve been trying to contain this excitement for a loooong time while this has been in the works!

"I am beyond excited to be home again, back with my girl ♥️...and into her 30’s."

Since then, Hilary revealed that many of the original cast would be returning, including Jake Thomas as her brother Matt, Hallie Todd as her mum Jo and Robert Carradine as dad Sam, as well as Adam Lamberg as sidekick Gordo.

The cast started filming at the end of last year, but it's recently been reported by Variety that the series had been put on hold and that the original series' creator, Terri Minsky had quit the project.

Following this, a Disney representative confirmed the sad news, stating: "Fans have a sentimental attachment to Lizzie McGuire and high expectations for a new series.

"After filming two episodes, we concluded that we need to move in a different creative direction and are putting a new lens on the show."

Not much else is known about what we're to expect from the reboot, but it looks like it's still going ahead.

The new series was originally tipped to be following Lizzie's life as a 30-something living in New York, and behind-the-scenes shots and plenty of other content from Hilary's Instagram had everyone excited.

But this news that the show will be going in a different direction is gutting for fans, who were already pretty invested in the reboot and seemed to love what they saw.

The show was popular in the early 2000s
The show was popular in the early 2000s

And it doesn't end there. Hilary's made no secret of the fact she was buzzing for the series to come out, being everyone's main source of information about the series' progress.

She recently took to Instagram and posted a rather cryptic picture on her story, throwing some serious shade at Disney+.

It's unknown what's actually gone down, but Hilary sharing a screenshot of an article confirming that Love, Simon had been put on hold for it not being family friendly, captioning it "sounds familiar..."

