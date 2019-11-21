Hilary Duff confirms Adam Lamberg will return as Gordo for Lizzie McGuire reboot

Gordo will be returning in the new series of Lizzie McGuire. Picture: Disney

By Alice Dear

Lizzie McGuire’s best friend and love interest Gordo will be returning with the TV show’s anticipated return.

Disney announced earlier this year that Lizzie McGuire will be returning, starring their original star Hilary Duff.

New streaming service Disney+ will be airing the new series, which will see a grown up Lizzie finding her way in adult life.

Now, the star has confirmed that her former best friend on the series, Gordo, will be returning for the reboot.

Gordo was played by Adam Lamberg back in the day. Picture: Disney

Actor Adam Lamberg will return as David Gordon, who Lizzie struck up a romance with during the 2003 film The Lizzie McGuire Movie.

In a statement, Hilary said: “Gordo was an essential piece of the puzzle to what made the original Lizzie McGuire so authentic and beloved.

"I couldn't imagine the series without him. I can't wait for fans to see what he's up to 15 years later and how he fits into Lizzie's adult world."

Disney have also confirmed that Jake Thomas will return as Lizze’s brother Matt, Robert Carradine will reprise his role as Lizzie’s dad Sam, and Hallie Todd as Lizzie’s mum Jo.

Gordo was Lizzie's best friend until their relationship turned romantic in the film. Picture: Disney

While a lot of the details around the new series are still up in the air, we do know it will be set in New York where Lizzie is apparently living her best life.

However, things aren’t all it seems.

The full synopsis reads: “She seemingly has it all – her dream job as an assistant to a fancy New York City decorator, her dream guy and a picturesque Brooklyn apartment – but things aren't always as they seem.

"With a little help from her friends, her loving family and her 13-year-old alter-ego in animated form, Lizzie navigates the ups and downs of adulthood."