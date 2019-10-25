Lizzie McGuire cast share first behind the scenes picture of reboot

Lizzie McGuire is back! Picture: Disney

The original cast - Hilary Duff, Hallie Todd, Robert Carradine and Jake Thomas - will all appear in the reboot

The Lizzie McGuire reboot has officially started filming - and fans will be delighted to know that the entire original family will appear in the upcoming show.

Upcoming streaming service Disney+, which is producing the show, have announced that Hallie Todd, Robert Carradine and Jake Thomas would all reprise their roles as Jo, Sam and Matt McGuire (Lizzie's family), and they shared a behind the scenes photo of them all together.

The cast were doing the first read-through of the pilot episode, which will follow a now-adult Lizzie as she turns 30 and adjusts to life in New York working as an assistant to a decorator.

Gary Marsh, president and chief creative officer, Disney Channels Worldwide, said in a statement: "Just like there is no Lizzie McGuire without Hilary Duff, there is no McGuire family without Hallie, Robert and Jake.

"The original series holds a special place in the hearts of so many, and we can't wait to introduce fans, both old and new, to an older, wiser, yet still perfectly imperfect Lizzie."

It is not yet known whether the rest of the cast will return. Picture: Disney

“We are incredibly excited to bring back one of the most popular Disney Channel series of all time along with some beloved and familiar faces,” said Ricky Strauss, president, Content & Marketing, Disney+.

“With Terri at the helm and Hilary, Hallie, Robert and Jake back after all these years, it’s our honor to welcome the McGuire family into the Disney+ family.”

It is not yet known if any other cast members - such as her friends Gordo and Miranda, played by Adam Lamberg and LaLaine respectively - will also return for the series.

