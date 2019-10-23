Tipping Point fans fuming after teacher contestant claims Anne Frank is a fictional character

Viewers of the ITV show were left baffled by her answer to a historical question

A contestant on Tipping Point left viewers flummoxed last night after seemingly claiming that Anne Frank is a fictional character.

Contestants Steph and Pete were being asked a series of questions by host Ben Shepherd, and Steph struggled with the answer to a historical one.

Ben asked: "In a classic novel by Johanna Spyri, what is the name of the orphan sent to live with her grandfather in the Swiss Alps?"

Viewers were baffled by her answer to the historical question. Picture: ITV

Steph was seen deliberating about her answer, before eventually answering 'Anne Frank' - and viewers were shocked by the gaffe.

One tweeted: "#tippingpoint So Steph is a teacher and she thinks Anne Frank is a made-up character in a book. Says a lot about the state of the education system in this country."

Another said: "How can someone whose job is to teach children, doesn't know about Anne Frank and thinks she is a fictional character in a book? Seriously, how is that even possible?"

Ben Shepherd was left flummoxed by her answer. Picture: ITV

A third added: "I actually am at a loss of words. How can someone who's job is to teach children, not know about Anne Frank and think she is a fictional character in a book...?"

And a fourth chimed in with: "Anne Frank might be the stupidest answer ever given #tippingpoint".

Pete eventually gave the right answer - which was 'Heidi'.

Steph later said: "I knew that was wrong, I couldn't think of anybody else."

