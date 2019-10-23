Tipping Point fans fuming after teacher contestant claims Anne Frank is a fictional character

23 October 2019, 10:47

Viewers of the ITV show were left baffled by her answer to a historical question

A contestant on Tipping Point left viewers flummoxed last night after seemingly claiming that Anne Frank is a fictional character.

Contestants Steph and Pete were being asked a series of questions by host Ben Shepherd, and Steph struggled with the answer to a historical one.

Read more: UK's top 20 naughtiest children's names revealed - as chosen by teachers and parents

Ben asked: "In a classic novel by Johanna Spyri, what is the name of the orphan sent to live with her grandfather in the Swiss Alps?"

Viewers were baffled by her answer to the historical question
Viewers were baffled by her answer to the historical question. Picture: ITV

Steph was seen deliberating about her answer, before eventually answering 'Anne Frank' - and viewers were shocked by the gaffe.

One tweeted: "#tippingpoint So Steph is a teacher and she thinks Anne Frank is a made-up character in a book. Says a lot about the state of the education system in this country."

Read more: Scientists create ticklish phone case that reacts like human skin when touched

Another said: "How can someone whose job is to teach children, doesn't know about Anne Frank and thinks she is a fictional character in a book? Seriously, how is that even possible?"

Ben Shepherd was left flummoxed by her answer
Ben Shepherd was left flummoxed by her answer. Picture: ITV

A third added: "I actually am at a loss of words. How can someone who's job is to teach children, not know about Anne Frank and think she is a fictional character in a book...?"

And a fourth chimed in with: "Anne Frank might be the stupidest answer ever given #tippingpoint".

Pete eventually gave the right answer - which was 'Heidi'.

Steph later said: "I knew that was wrong, I couldn't think of anybody else."

NOW READ:

Jade Goody's son Bobby, 16, has signed a modelling contract, reveals proud dad Jeff Brazier

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

The new winter Love Island will launch in January

Winter Love Island 2020 launch date ‘revealed’ with a different format to previous seasons
Nadine opened up about her post baby body

Hollyoaks' Nadine Mulkerrin praised by fans for sharing 'real' photos of her post-baby body
Nate Robinson's character will finally be exposed this week

Emmerdale spoilers: Fans will be ‘gobsmacked’ by Nate Robinson shock identity twist
Katie Jarvis has been supported by soap stars

Soap stars share their ‘normal jobs’ after it’s revealed EastEnders’ Katie Jarvis now works in B&M
There has been a dramatic increase in dog thefts in the UK

Expert issues warning to dog owners on This Morning as dog thefts dramatically rise in the UK

Trending on Heart

Eleanor only discovered she had two vaginas five years ago

This Morning viewers praise woman with two vaginas as she introduces 'miracle baby' following devastating miscarriage

Lifestyle

Scarlett Moffatt's new show received backlash online

Scarlett Moffatt hits back after controversial new show British Tribe Next Door is slammed as ‘inappropriate’

Celebrities

The naughtiest children's names have been revealed

UK's top 20 naughtiest children's names revealed - as chosen by teachers and parents

Lifestyle

Gazza was cleared on sexual assault earlier this month

Paul Gascoigne breaks down in tears in first interview since appearing in court for sexual assault

Celebrities

Gregg Wallace has shed a whopping three stone

Gregg Wallace, 55, shows off dramatic body transformation following three stone weight loss

Celebrities

Katie Jarvis

Ex-Eastenders star Katie Jarvis says she's 'not ashamed' of B&M job as she hits back at 'job-shamers'

Celebrities