Scientists create ticklish phone case that reacts like human skin when touched

22 October 2019, 17:18

A phone case that replicates human skin is in development
A phone case that replicates human skin is in development. Picture: PA

The artificial skin prototype can be wrapped around smartphones to make them react when pinched or caressed

Smartphones could soon be wrapped in artificial skin that reacts to human contact, scientists have claimed.

Researchers at the University of Bristol, in partnership with Telecomm ParisTech and Sorbonne University in Paris, have developed an artificial human skin prototype that moves when pinched or caressed - which they claim can be wrapped around mobile devices.

Read more: Tiffany & Co are selling an advent calendar like no other, but it costs a whopping £104,000

Skin-On interface can be wrapped around laptops, tablets and phones to give them a human feel - and developers say their work opens the door for 'anthropomorphic devices' in future.

The material reacts when prodded or pinched
The material reacts when prodded or pinched. Picture: PA

Dr Anne Roudaut, associate professor at the University of Bristol, told the PA: "It [the artificial skin] may look unconventional probably because we are used to our senseless and rigid casings, but we feel there are strong advantages of using more malleable technologies.

"And the familiarity of the skin provides a more natural interface for end-users.

Read more: Just 20 per cent of parents regularly read to their kids at bedtime, study finds

"The artificial skin was created using two layers of silicone – dubbed 'dermis' and 'hypodermis' layers – with an electrode layer in the middle made up of ultra-thin wires that act as sensors."

And Marc Teyssier, a PhD student at Telecomm ParisTech and lead study author, added: "A strong grip conveys anger while tickling the skin displays a laughing emoji and tapping creates a surprised emoji.

The material was developed at the University of Bristol
The material was developed at the University of Bristol. Picture: PA

"This skin has a subtle surface texture – the sensing is performed in the dermis and the hypodermis layer (fat layer) and the elasticity is what allows us to perform expressive gestures such as pinching."

He continued: "When we are talking to someone face-to-face, we sometimes use touch to convey emotions and more generally enrich the discourse.

"Now that mediated communication is performed through the devices, we lost this communication modality.'With this project, we tried to combine the best of the two."

NOW READ:

Headteacher writes heartwarming letter to tooth fairy after six-year-old loses his tooth

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Tiffany & Co are selling an advent calendar like no other

Tiffany & Co are selling an advent calendar like no other, but it costs a whopping £104,000
One headteacher's letter to the Tooth Fairy has gone viral

Headteacher writes heartwarming letter to tooth fairy after six-year-old loses his tooth
The clocks will go back this weekend

When do the clocks go back for autumn 2019 in UK, will we gain an hour and why do they change?
The mum shared the handy hack to a Facebook group

Mum shares genius hack for keeping your baby upright in a shopping trolley
The rarest 50ps in circulation have been revealed

The rarest 50p coins in circulation revealed by Royal Mint that could be worth more than £400

Trending on Heart

Jeff Brazier has opened up about his son's career plans

Jade Goody's son Bobby, 16, has signed a modelling contract, reveals proud dad Jeff Brazier

Celebrities

Nate Robinson's character will finally be exposed this week

Emmerdale spoilers: Fans will be ‘gobsmacked’ by Nate Robinson shock identity twist

TV & Movies

Katie Jarvis has been supported by soap stars

Soap stars share their ‘normal jobs’ after it’s revealed EastEnders’ Katie Jarvis now works in B&M

TV & Movies

There has been a dramatic increase in dog thefts in the UK

Expert issues warning to dog owners on This Morning as dog thefts dramatically rise in the UK

TV & Movies

The baby's arrival was all documented on camera

Pretty Little Liars star Shay Mitchell shares first pictures of newborn following devastating previous miscarriage

Celebrities

The TOWIE star tried to open a fire door after being refused entry to the plane

James 'Arg' Argent banned from EasyJet for running onto runway while on holiday with Gemma Collins

Celebrities