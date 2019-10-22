Tiffany & Co are selling an advent calendar like no other, but it costs a whopping £104,000

22 October 2019, 16:48

Tiffany & Co are selling an advent calendar like no other
Tiffany & Co are selling an advent calendar like no other. Picture: Getty/Tiffany & Co
Love jewellery and got a spare £104,000 lying around? This advent calendar is for YOU this festive period.

Gone are the days advent calendars were just made of chocolate snacks for the 25 day of Christmas – now, you can get yourself an advent calendar including anything from candles to gin, and even socks.

Just when you thought you’d seen everything, iconic and luxurious jewellers Tiffany & Co have announced the arrival of their own advent calendar.

Now, at £104,000, we’re not sure how many people are going to be able to splurge on this one for Christmas, but it’s nice to dream.

The calendar is four-foot tall and costs £104,000
The calendar is four-foot tall and costs £104,000. Picture: Tiffany & Co

The calendar stands four-foot tall and was designed by artist and illustrator Pat Vale with the classic Tiffany & Co aqua blue colour.

The calendar has 25 doors, with each one holding a truly beautiful Tiffany & Co piece.

The advent calendar was designed by artist and illustrator Pat Vale
The advent calendar was designed by artist and illustrator Pat Vale. Picture: Tiffany & Co

The gifts behind the door range in price, starting at £100, and with the top tier gifts hitting £13,000.

Included inside the calendar is a sterling silver harmonica, the Stirling silver and 18K gold daisy drop earrings and the gold and diamond Tiffany T extra smile pendant.

If by some chance you happen to have £104,000 laying around, the calendar will be available to buy from Harrods from 9th November.

