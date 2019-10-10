The best Christmas bedding of 2019 to get you in the festive mood

10 October 2019, 16:00

Here's the best Christmas bedding on the high street
Here's the best Christmas bedding on the high street. Picture: PH
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

With Christmas just around the corner, it's time to get your bedroom ready for the most wonderful time of the year.

It's time to start preparing for Christmas, whether that's starting your shopping or picking your family's matching pyjama sets.

This time of year is also perfect to plan how you'll get your home looking festive – and there's no better way than with some Christmas bedding.

And with the likes of Next, Marks & Spencer and George at Asda already dropping some amazing sets, there's no time like the present.

Take a look at the BEST Christmas bedding on the high street this festive season, especially chosen by us:

Foliage Easy Care Duvet Set, George at Asda

Where: George at Asda

Price: £10 - £14

George at Asda's Foliage Easy Care Duvet Set
George at Asda's Foliage Easy Care Duvet Set. Picture: George at Asda

Christmas Eve Bedding Set, Marks and Spencer

Where: Marks and Spencer

Price: £19.50 - £49.50

Marks and Spencer's Christmas Eve Bedding Set
Marks and Spencer's Christmas Eve Bedding Set. Picture: Marks & Spencer

Snowflake Fleece Christmas Duvet Cover, Matalan

Where: Matalan

Price: £20 - £30

Matalan's Snowflake Fleece Christmas Duvet Cover
Matalan's Snowflake Fleece Christmas Duvet Cover. Picture: Matalan

White Merry Sproutmas Easy Care Duvet Set, George at Asda

Where: George at Asda

Price: £10 - £14

George at Asda's White Merry Sproutmas Easy Care Duvet Set
George at Asda's White Merry Sproutmas Easy Care Duvet Set. Picture: Asda

Merry Christmas Pillowcases, Next

Where: Next

Price: £12

Next's Set of 2 Merry Christmas Pillowcases
Next's Set of 2 Merry Christmas Pillowcases. Picture: Next

Grey Star Print Soft & Cosy Brushed Cotton Duvet Set, George at Asda

Where: George at Asda

Price: £13 - £20

Grey Star Print Soft & Cosy Brushed Cotton Duvet Set by George at Asda
Grey Star Print Soft & Cosy Brushed Cotton Duvet Set by George at Asda. Picture: George at Asda

Fusion Brushed Cotton Flannel Robin Duvet, Next

Where: Next

Price: £25 - £55

Fusion Brushed Cotton Flannel Robin Duvet by Next
Fusion Brushed Cotton Flannel Robin Duvet by Next. Picture: Next

