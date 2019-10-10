The best Christmas bedding of 2019 to get you in the festive mood
10 October 2019, 16:00
With Christmas just around the corner, it's time to get your bedroom ready for the most wonderful time of the year.
It's time to start preparing for Christmas, whether that's starting your shopping or picking your family's matching pyjama sets.
This time of year is also perfect to plan how you'll get your home looking festive – and there's no better way than with some Christmas bedding.
And with the likes of Next, Marks & Spencer and George at Asda already dropping some amazing sets, there's no time like the present.
Take a look at the BEST Christmas bedding on the high street this festive season, especially chosen by us:
Foliage Easy Care Duvet Set, George at Asda
Where: George at Asda
Price: £10 - £14
Christmas Eve Bedding Set, Marks and Spencer
Where: Marks and Spencer
Price: £19.50 - £49.50
Snowflake Fleece Christmas Duvet Cover, Matalan
Where: Matalan
Price: £20 - £30
White Merry Sproutmas Easy Care Duvet Set, George at Asda
Where: George at Asda
Price: £10 - £14
Merry Christmas Pillowcases, Next
Where: Next
Price: £12
Grey Star Print Soft & Cosy Brushed Cotton Duvet Set, George at Asda
Where: George at Asda
Price: £13 - £20
Fusion Brushed Cotton Flannel Robin Duvet, Next
Where: Next
Price: £25 - £55