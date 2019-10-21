Marks and Spencer are selling a jewellery advent calendar this Christmas for only £19.50

21 October 2019, 15:23

Treat yourself to a new look for over this festive season
Treat yourself to a new look for over this festive season. Picture: Marks and Spencer
Alice Dear

In a surprising festive move, M&S have launched a very different advent calendar.

Forget chocolates, advent calendars are now offering so much more – from socks, to candles, and now jewellery.

Marks and Spencer are selling a very special advent calendar this year, one full of beautiful silver and gold jewellery.

Behind each one is a piece of jewellery for you to enjoy – including 10 pairs of earrings and two necklaces.

The calendar has a shiny surprise behind the 12 doors
The calendar has a shiny surprise behind the 12 doors. Picture: Marks and Spencer

The calendar is a beautiful navy blue colour, and has 12 doors.

There is a mixture of gold and silver pieces, made with M&S’s patented Skin Kind metal.

The jewellery is all very festive, with both necklaces having a star pendent, and the earrings a variety of bejewelled moons, stars and even wishbone-shaped earrings.

Here's what you'll find in the calendar
Here's what you'll find in the calendar. Picture: Marks and Spencer

As you open the calendar, you’re met with a message that reads: “Get the festive season started by updating your look each day with the 12 days jewellery calendar.

“Hidden behind every door you will find unique and beautiful charms, which you can interchange with the necklaces or earrings inside.

“Your countdown to Christmas has never been more special.”

The calendar is a steal as well, retailing at only £19.50 in stores and online.

