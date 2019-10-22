Headteacher writes heartwarming letter to tooth fairy after six-year-old loses his tooth

By Naomi Bartram

A headteacher wrote a letter to the tooth fairy after one of her pupils lost their tooth in the playground.

In a story that will definitely warm your heart, a headteacher in America recently penned an adorable letter on behalf of his student.

It all started when a six-year-old lost his tooth while playing outside, and despite the whole class searching the ball pit and the playground, he couldn’t find it anywhere.

Hearing the news, the principal at Gillett Elementary in Wisconsin decided to write a ‘verification’ note to the Tooth Fairy himself.

Keen to make it as professional as possible, he typed it on paper including the letterhead and even reminded the Tooth Fairy of some money she owed him back in 1987.

He wrote: “Dear Tooth Fairy, today [Landon] lost a tooth while playing outside at recess.

“Unfortunately, it was lost in our ga-ga pit, and despite the valiant efforts of an intrepid search team, we were unable to recover the tooth.

“As a trained principal and hobby dentist, I can verify that there is definitely a gap in [Landon]’s teeth that was not there this morning when he came in.”

He continued: “Please accept this letter as official verification of a lost tooth and provide the standard monetary exchange rate you normally use for a real tooth.”

Before cheekily adding: “I am still waiting for the money for my wisdom teeth from 1987. Please remit as soon as possible.”

After being shared on Facebook, it’s now been liked 2.8k times, with one person writing: “This is awesome!! 😄 What a cool principal!”

Another said: “Wonderful, just wonderful,” while a third said: “This made my whole day.”