Headteacher writes heartwarming letter to tooth fairy after six-year-old loses his tooth

22 October 2019, 13:47

One headteacher's letter to the Tooth Fairy has gone viral
One headteacher's letter to the Tooth Fairy has gone viral. Picture: Getty Images/Facebook
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

A headteacher wrote a letter to the tooth fairy after one of her pupils lost their tooth in the playground.

In a story that will definitely warm your heart, a headteacher in America recently penned an adorable letter on behalf of his student.

It all started when a six-year-old lost his tooth while playing outside, and despite the whole class searching the ball pit and the playground, he couldn’t find it anywhere.

Hearing the news, the principal at Gillett Elementary in Wisconsin decided to write a ‘verification’ note to the Tooth Fairy himself.

It’s a great day to be a tiger! 🤪

Posted by Jenna Carlson on Wednesday, 9 October 2019

Keen to make it as professional as possible, he typed it on paper including the letterhead and even reminded the Tooth Fairy of some money she owed him back in 1987.

Read More: Mum shares genius hack for keeping your baby upright in a shopping trolley

He wrote: “Dear Tooth Fairy, today [Landon] lost a tooth while playing outside at recess.

“Unfortunately, it was lost in our ga-ga pit, and despite the valiant efforts of an intrepid search team, we were unable to recover the tooth.

Read More: The rarest 50p coins in circulation revealed by Royal Mint that could be worth more than £400

“As a trained principal and hobby dentist, I can verify that there is definitely a gap in [Landon]’s teeth that was not there this morning when he came in.”

He continued: “Please accept this letter as official verification of a lost tooth and provide the standard monetary exchange rate you normally use for a real tooth.”

Before cheekily adding: “I am still waiting for the money for my wisdom teeth from 1987. Please remit as soon as possible.”

After being shared on Facebook, it’s now been liked 2.8k times, with one person writing: “This is awesome!! 😄 What a cool principal!”

Another said: “Wonderful, just wonderful,” while a third said: “This made my whole day.”

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

The clocks will go back this weekend

When do the clocks go back for autumn 2019 in UK, will we gain an hour and why do they change?
The mum shared the handy hack to a Facebook group

Mum shares genius hack for keeping your baby upright in a shopping trolley
The rarest 50ps in circulation have been revealed

The rarest 50p coins in circulation revealed by Royal Mint that could be worth more than £400
The musical is coming to the UK

The Moulin Rogue musical is officially coming to the UK and we can't wait

Trending on Heart

Nate Robinson's character will finally be exposed this week

Emmerdale spoilers: Fans will be ‘gobsmacked’ by Nate Robinson shock identity twist

TV & Movies

Katie Jarvis has been supported by soap stars

Soap stars share their ‘normal jobs’ after it’s revealed EastEnders’ Katie Jarvis now works in B&M

TV & Movies

There has been a dramatic increase in dog thefts in the UK

Expert issues warning to dog owners on This Morning as dog thefts dramatically rise in the UK

TV & Movies

The baby's arrival was all documented on camera

Pretty Little Liars star Shay Mitchell shares first pictures of newborn following devastating previous miscarriage

Celebrities

The TOWIE star tried to open a fire door after being refused entry to the plane

James 'Arg' Argent banned from EasyJet for running onto runway while on holiday with Gemma Collins

Celebrities

Coronation Street fans are furious with Daniel

Coronation Street fans call for Daniel to LEAVE the soap after he cheats on dying Sinead in dramatic episode

TV & Movies