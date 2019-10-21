Just 20 per cent of parents regularly read to their kids at bedtime, study finds

The tradition of bedtime reading could be coming to an end

Many parents claimed they are often 'too tired' to read to their children at night

Only 20 per cent of parents regularly read to their children at bed time, a study has found.

Of those surveyed, just two in 10 said that they always do it - with many preferring to give their kids tablets to play with or allow them to watch cartoons, and Almost six in 10 allow their kids to doze off while watching TV.

More than two thirds of parents revealed that they felt guilty about not reading at night time, and more than a quarter claim that their child is not interested in reading before bed.

Many parents are giving their kids tablets to play with instead

Working late was cited by 28 per cent as the reason why they didn't read with their child, and 34 per cent claimed that they were 'too tired'.

The survey - conducted by hotel group Novotel - questioned 1,000 parents of kids aged between six months and 10 years.

Some parents said they were 'too tired' to regularly read to their kids

Spokesperson for the group James Wheatcroft said: “With demanding schedules, parents often struggle to find the time for bedtime stories — but our research shows that they are ­valued by kids, as well as mums and dads.

“We understand the pressures that modern life can put on families. Whether it’s about dragons or princesses or reminiscing about a day spent together, stories bring families together and that’s important.”

The survey also found that, of those parents who do read to their kids, they did so for an average of 13 minutes.

Around half said the children prefer tales of adventure, and 44 per cent preferred fairy tales.

