Mum praises ‘magic’ £9.99 pillow spray for helping her baby sleep through the night

One mum has praised a pillow spray which she claims got her baby to sleep for eight hours.

Exhausted parents everywhere pay attention, because this sleeping spray could be the answer to your night time woes.

Mother-of-four Chloe Bashford, 26, says she was woken every ten minutes by her screaming six-month-old baby, Joshua.

But after purchasing £9.99 Bloom and Blossom Very Hungry Caterpillar Baby Pillow Spray, Chloe from Newhaven, East Sussex, says the tot began sleeping 9pm to 5am.

The formula contains scents of Sicilian lavender, ylang ylang and jasmine, with the mum branding it a 'magic potion' for her teething son.

Chloe said: “Joshua was premature so he has always been quite a needy baby, who always wanted holding.

Bloom and Blossom Very Hungry Caterpillar Baby Pillow Spray. Picture: Bloom and Blossom

“I was constantly up in the night with him, and it made bedtime really stressful and unenjoyable.”

Admitting she was at her ‘wits end’, Chloe said she now uses the pillow spray five to ten minutes before bed and ‘he nods off almost instantly.’

It’s so good, she’s even bought an adult version for husband Josh, 29, who works nights as an accounts manager.

“My husband didn’t believe me until I started sending him pictures of Joshua fast asleep and now we’ve bought one for our bed and our other three children,” she said.

This comes after another woman shared her own parenting trick using a bargain spray to help keep head lice at bay this school term.

Taking to Facebook, she shared a photo of hair stylist Daniel Galvin Jr’s ‘Dubble Trubble’ lice repellent and detangling spray, before hailing it a miracle worker.

Posting on the Extreme Couponing and Bargains group, the mum explained: "My daughter has the most beautiful thick curly hair and with her recently starting reception I’ve been full of dread in case she catches the dreaded head lice.

"Then I came across this from the Poundshop, smells amazing and helps with the tats in her hair.

"I spray this on every morning before school and fingers crossed it keeps them away."