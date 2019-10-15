Headteacher BANS parents from using mobile phones in school playground so kids aren’t ignored

15 October 2019, 10:47 | Updated: 15 October 2019, 10:50

A school has banned mobile phones in the playground
A school has banned mobile phones in the playground. Picture: Getty Images
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

One school in Wigan has hit the headlines after it banned mobile phones in the playground.

While it’s usually pupils getting in trouble for looking at their phones during the school day, now a headteacher has made her playground a mobile-free zone.

Wendy Cathie at St Peter's CE Primary School in Leigh says she made the shock move because pupils are often ignored by parents and grandparents when they’re picked up.

In an attempt to encourage interaction between parents and their kids, the new rules state that mobile phone use is banned from the playground.

In a post to parents on the school's Facebook page, the school said: "How many of you are so engrossed in a conversation with your friend or on the phone, that you forget to say to your child 'Hi how was your day?' smile warmly at them or give them a hug? I am sure we have all done that."

St Peter's CE Primary School in Leigh
St Peter's CE Primary School in Leigh. Picture: Google Street view

It continues: “The smiles on their faces when they notice you on the playground. Often running to you and starting a conversation before you can hear them over the buzz of other people's conversations.

Read More: Mum calls baby girl ‘mini sumo wrestler’ after she’s born weighing 12.9lbs

“Please take a moment to listen and talk to your child. The power of talk has a huge impact on our children's language development - it stimulates brain development.

“Their wisdom grows, their vocabulary becomes richer, and they develop curiosity, critical thinking and intelligence.

Read More: Parents told to stop making kids packed lunches when they turn eight so they can learn independence

“In addition it supports a child to develop a good mental health.”

The head of the school Wendy has since told the Manchester Evening News she’s saddened when parents ignore their kids.

“It really pulls at your heartstrings when you see parents on phone calls and pupils are running out to see them,” she admitted.

So far, the school has said the reaction to the controversial new rule has been mostly positive, with Wendy continuing: "I know we don't always see what parents share but the feedback I have seen has been positive.

"There was one parent on her phone yesterday so I just said 'excuse me, we're now a mobile-free school and she just said 'oh right, sorry'."

The teacher added while the children are in their care they will be putting in place boundaries to try and improve their mental health.

More Parenting

See more More Parenting

The plane apparently smelled awful

Plane 'stank like a toilet' after parents changed toddler's nappy in cabin and made him wee in a plastic bottle
A baby in Australia weighed in at 6kg

Mum calls baby girl ‘mini sumo wrestler’ after she’s born weighing 12.9lbs
Parents have been urged to stop making their kids packed lunch when they turn eight (stock images)

Parents told to stop making kids packed lunches when they turn eight so they can learn independence
A toddler accidentally ordered a £350 sofa on her mum's phone

Shocked mum reveals daughter, two, accidentally ordered a £350 sofa off Amazon
A mum was told to 'cover up' while breastfeeding

Cafe owner defends telling 'mortified' mum to 'cover up' after breastfeeding backlash

Trending on Heart

The Circle concludes this Friday - who will be crowned the winner?

Who is favourite to win The Circle 2019 and what is the cash prize?

TV & Movies

Lady and The Tramp, the remake, will be available from Disney+ next month

Disney just released a new trailer for their remake of Lady and The Tramp, and it includes the famous spaghetti scene

TV & Movies

Fans delighted as Jennifer Aniston shared the sweet selfie

Jennifer Aniston sparks Friends reunion rumours as she posts selfie with the entire cast

TV & Movies

Puerto Vallarta is the holiday destination you need to check out

Puerto Vallarta: Mexico’s vibrant beach city you shouldn’t overlook

Travel

The costumes have been deemed inappropriate

Shoppers slam Fashion Nova's 'sexy' and 'inappropriate' Toy Story costumes for Halloween

Fashion

The Dream Cruise will hold the longest roller coaster at sea

World's longest rollercoaster at sea set to open in new cruise ship