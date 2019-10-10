Parents told to stop making kids packed lunches when they turn eight so they can learn independence

Parents have been urged to stop making their kids packed lunch when they turn eight

An expert has claimed the move will help children develop independence and planning skills

Parents have been urged to stop making their kids packed lunches when they turn eight, as doing so is said to encourage their independence.

Paediatrician Dr Damon Korb has claimed it will teach them essential life lessons from an early age.

Parents have been urged to allow their kids.

Speaking during an appearance on Australia's Today Show, he said: "If we think about what we do when we make lunch, it requires planning and it requires problem solving.

"Kids need to think 'am I going to be hungry?' if I don't pack enough or what can I put in my lunch that isn't going to make my mother mad?

"Those kind of planning skills are important to be developed in kids and the everyday tasks like making a lunch is the way you do it.

"Our goal is not just to help kids find two socks that match or be able to turn their homework in on time... we're trying to teach the executive function skills that they need in order to become independent thinkers when they get older."

Children should prepare their own breakfast and lunch by the time they reach the age of 10, he claims

Dr Korb also claims that kids should prepare their own breakfast and lunch with no guidance by age 10, as well as manage their school work.

"The reality is kids are best served going outside with a stick and a ball - and try to figure out what to do," he added.

"Learning how to be creative and learning how to be imaginative are skills that we use to build problem solving abilities they would use later in life."