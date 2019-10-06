Parents go wild for £5 head lice repellent spray that could keep nit outbreaks at bay

This head lice repellent claims to keep nits at bay. Picture: Getty Images/Tesco

By Naomi Bartram

The schools have only been open a few weeks after summer, but parents are already complaining about nit outbreaks.

One woman has now shared her own trick to keep those pesky head lice at bay this term.

Taking to Facebook, she shared a photo of hair stylist Daniel Galvin Jr’s ‘Dubble Trubble’ lice repellent and detangling spray, before hailing it a miracle worker.

Posting on the Extreme Couponing and Bargains group, the mum explained: "My daughter has the most beautiful thick curly hair and with her recently starting reception I’ve been full of dread in case she catches the dreaded head lice.

This spray has been hailed a miracle worker by many mums. Picture: Tesco

"Then I came across this from the Poundshop, smells amazing and helps with the tats in her hair.

"I spray this on every morning before school and fingers crossed it keeps them away."

While it seems as though the bargain spray is available at some Poundshops, parents can also pick it up from Tesco for just £5.

And it looks like plenty of other mums are raving about the product too, as according to The Sun, one person replied: "This is also sulphate and paraben-free, so perfect on curly or Afro hair.

"I use it on my daughter before nursery and can't recommend it enough."

While another agreed: "I agree this works.

"My youngest daughter came home with a letter about them last week and she's all clear thanks to this stuff."

Other parents took to the comments section to recommend their own head lice hacks, including tea tree oil and normal hairspray.

One woman added: "My two ‘kids’ now aged 32 and 26 have never had nits.

"I used a small spray of hairspray on their hair every day and it acted like a repellent.

"My daughter has also been a teacher for 10 years and still hasn’t had them and still uses hairspray... give it a go!"

There are plenty of ways to get rid of head lice. Picture: Getty Images

What are head lice and how do you get rid of them?

The Health Service Executive states that head lice are insects which live close to the scalp on human heads and are between 1mm and 3mm long.

They explained: "The insects lay eggs. Each egg is glued to a hair, often near the root. Nits are empty eggs left behind when lice hatch. They can be white, yellow or brown.

"The main symptom is itching, but only about 1 in 3 children with head lice have an itch."

The NHS website advises you should act on lice as soon as you spot them or suspect your child could have them - but there’s no need to keep them off school.

First, it’s important to wash the child’s hair, apply a lot of conditioner and then used a specially designed fine-toothed comb to brush through the whole head of hair, from the roots to the ends.

Do wet combing on days 1, 5, 9 and 13 to catch any newly hatched head lice and then check again on day 17 that everyone's hair is free of lice.

If wet combing doesn’t work after 17 days, pharmacists may recommend using medicated lotions and sprays which kill head lice within a day.