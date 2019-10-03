Mum goes viral after sharing glow-in-the-dark PJs hack to make her kids calm down

A mum has revealed her genius hack for getting her children to be quiet
A mum has revealed her genius hack for getting her children to be quiet. Picture: Getty Images
One mum has gone viral after she shared her genius hack to getting her kids to lie on the floor and be quiet.

Jessica D’Entremont, from Poughkeepsie, New York, recently came up with a genius way to distract her kids after a busy day out.

Following an afternoon of shopping, crowds, and noise, Jessica - who documents her parenting journey on social media - decided to put her young daughters in some glow in the dark pyjamas.

She then told them they needed to lie under the lights to ‘charge’ them if they wanted to have the light energy to glow.

Posting the hack on Facebook, she wrote: “Looking for a way to keep your kids still? Buy them glow-in-the-dark PJs. Tell them they have to lie really still under the light to ‘charge’ them. I’m not even sorry.”

Looking for a way to keep your kids still.... Buy them glow in the dark pjs. Tell them they have to lie really still...

Posted by Jessica D'Entremont on Sunday, 29 September 2019

She later added an update, telling her followers she’s started putting the pjs back into their drawer when they get dressed in the morning “to expand on the trickery”.

Jessica wrote: “Unexposed to light all day they dim and do not glow in the dark when they tried to test me last night until they laid down again.

“Reinforcing the need to lie quietly under the light before bed.”

You can buy kids' glow-in-the-dark pyjamas from plenty of high-street shops for less than £20, including John Lewis.

You can get these glow in the dark PJs from John Lewis
You can get these glow in the dark PJs from John Lewis. Picture: John Lewis

Unsurprisingly, the post has racked up more than 194k likes and 118k shares, with other parents hailing her a “life saver”.

“This is gold,” wrote one, while another tagged their friend and added: “just found a way to get them to calm down before bed 😂😂😂”

The mum later explained that it’s crucial her children have some relaxation time because both daughters suffer from sensory processing difficulties.

She told HuffPost UK: “They need increased stimulation to function. So we have to incorporate that – things like jumping, swinging, spinning.

“The biggest thing is sensory meltdowns. To the untrained eye it looks like the most horrific tantrum you’ve ever seen – kids can make so much noise and physically hurt themselves.

“So we also have to be careful when we see it’s too much, to have a plan for decreased stimuli for them – a tent or quiet, dim place. It’s all about knowing and watching and reading your child.”

