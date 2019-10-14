Mum calls baby girl ‘mini sumo wrestler’ after she’s born weighing 12.9lbs

A baby in Australia weighed in at almost 6kg
A baby in Australia weighed in at almost 6kg. Picture: Today

A mum has likened her daughter to a "mini sumo wrestler" after she was born weighing nearly 6kg.

New mum Emma Millar was shocked after she gave birth to a baby girl who weighed 12.9lbs (5.88kg).

Along with her partner Daniel, the pair from Sydney, Australia, welcomed Remi last week, who wasn’t even full term when she was born.

The average weight for a newborn baby in the UK is 7.5lb (3.4kg) for a boy and 7.1lb (3.2kg) for a girl, so the tot came out almost twice as heavy.

Emma, who needed an emergency cesarean, told Illawarra Mercury: “She’s like a mini sumo wrestler. I did expect to have a larger baby as I had gestational diabetes but not this big.

Remi shocked her parents when she was born
Remi shocked her parents when she was born. Picture: Today

“At 35 weeks an ultrasound revealed she was about 4kg (8.8lbs) but we didn’t think she’d grow that much more.”

Dad Daniel went on to admit the midwives were shocked at their little girl's weight, as he said: "When I've walked around with her there's always a crowd of people - midwives, other new parents and visitors - around her, asking about her size because she's so much bigger than all the other newborns.”

Emma and her family are overjoyed with the new addition
Emma and her family are overjoyed with the new addition. Picture: Today

Emma has already had to splash out on extra clothes for Remi because she's too big for many of the outfits she was bought.

The couple's other children two children, Ace, four, and Willow, two were also larger than average babies, weighing 3.8kg and 5.5kg.

After her emergency cesarean, the mum-of-three has also been told by nurses she can't lift anything weighing more than 6kg - so is only just able to pick up her daughter.

"She's about the limit I've been told," Emma added.

"I had an emergency cesarean with my son and after that elected to have caesars as it was safest for me and my babies.

"It ended up being an emergency caesar again with Remi, though, because my waters broke early.

"I don't think I could have handled a natural birth with her."

