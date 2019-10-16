Ant Middleton worries he's 'failed as a father' after prioritising the military over his kids

16 October 2019, 10:48

Ant Middleton has spoken candidly about his parenting fears
Ant Middleton has spoken candidly about his parenting fears. Picture: Instagram

The SAS: Who Dares Wins star has spoken out about his parenting fears

Ant Middleton has spoken out about his worries he failed as a parent when he prioritised the military over his kids.

The 38-year-old SAS: Who Dares Wins star is married to Emilie Middleton, and the couple share five children together: Oakley, 17, Shyla, 11, Gabriel, 10, Priseïs, three, and Bligh, two.

Read more: Mel B, 44, ‘had secret fling’ with James Arthur, 31, after meeting on America’s Got Talent

But the former soldier has spoken out about his fears that he let his kids down when he put his regiment first.

Chatting to Rachel Botsman on her podcast Trust Issues, he said: "My fears are sort of failing as a father, or of you know, failing as a husband.

Read more: EastEnders suffer major blunder as part of the set is visible during Sonia Fowler scene

"Don’t get me wrong, you know we all make mistakes along the way and whether that’s as a husband or as a father.

"But you know ultimately, my children turning to me and saying…you’re not my dad or you know something like that, that’s really what scares me.

"And I only say that really because I have failed as a father and I have failed as a husband when I was in the military.

"Because, especially in the special forces, I prioritised the military, everything was military, military, military.

"As soon as a call came up…'Yep I’m going on that' and almost you think you’ll prioritise your wife and children but you don’t."

He added: "It’s not until I left that I got my priorities straight and you know when things started to happen around me and I looked around me and my wife and children were there every single time.

"I realised, 'Wow how wrong did I get it?'"

NOW READ:

This Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone book was just sold for £57,000 – and it’s one of 500 copies

More Celebrities

See more More Celebrities

It has been reported that Cheryl and Liam split earlier than first thought

Cheryl hits back at claims she faked last six months of romance with Liam Payne
Mel B reportedly had a fling with James Arthur

Mel B, 44, ‘had secret fling’ with James Arthur, 31, after meeting on America’s Got Talent
Holly Willoughby's dress comes in at £195

Holly Willoughby's outfit today: How to get This Morning star's £195 red dress
Sheridan Smith has confirmed her pregnancy

Sheridan Smith ‘CONFIRMS pregnancy’ with sweet announcement during cruise ship performance
Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield leave This Morning fans in hysterics as they test umbrellas with wind machine

This Morning descends into chaos as Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield test umbrellas against wind machine

Trending on Heart

The biggest fans of the pastry can get it early

Fans go wild as Greggs reveal that the £1.50 Festive Bake is BACK and its biggest fan can win a £100 voucher

Food & Health

Bake Off viewers were left distraught over the decision

Great British Bake Off viewers threaten to boycott baking show as Henry leaves the tent

TV & Movies

You can grab some of your favourite items online

Primark is now available to shop online but the prices vary a lot

Fashion

Ideas for your kids this October half term

Fun activities to keep your kids entertained in the rain this October half time

Lifestyle

Sainsbury's are selling cheap Dysons today

Sainsbury's are selling Dyson vacuums for just £50 today - but only in select stores

Lifestyle

A woman has praised Bloom and Blossom's Very Hungry Caterpillar Baby Pillow Spray

Mum praises ‘magic’ £9.99 pillow spray for helping her baby sleep through the night

Lifestyle