Ant Middleton worries he's 'failed as a father' after prioritising the military over his kids
16 October 2019, 10:48
The SAS: Who Dares Wins star has spoken out about his parenting fears
Ant Middleton has spoken out about his worries he failed as a parent when he prioritised the military over his kids.
The 38-year-old SAS: Who Dares Wins star is married to Emilie Middleton, and the couple share five children together: Oakley, 17, Shyla, 11, Gabriel, 10, Priseïs, three, and Bligh, two.
But the former soldier has spoken out about his fears that he let his kids down when he put his regiment first.
Chatting to Rachel Botsman on her podcast Trust Issues, he said: "My fears are sort of failing as a father, or of you know, failing as a husband.
"Don’t get me wrong, you know we all make mistakes along the way and whether that’s as a husband or as a father.
"But you know ultimately, my children turning to me and saying…you’re not my dad or you know something like that, that’s really what scares me.
"And I only say that really because I have failed as a father and I have failed as a husband when I was in the military.
So proud off my little earthlings! I always let out enough rope for them to trip over but obviously never enough for them to hang themselves! If we don’t allow children to make mistakes in life then they’ll never make anything! There is no cotton wool in the real world, so be a responsible parent and prepare them accordingly! Priseïs (my 3 year old daughter) said to me “Daddy, I want to climb that tree” I said ‘Go ahead’... She replied “but I might hurt myself” and I simply answered ‘but you might not’ and up she went! -true story- 💥School starts at home💥#zeronegativity #mindovermuscle #backtoschool #alwayslearning
"Because, especially in the special forces, I prioritised the military, everything was military, military, military.
"As soon as a call came up…'Yep I’m going on that' and almost you think you’ll prioritise your wife and children but you don’t."
He added: "It’s not until I left that I got my priorities straight and you know when things started to happen around me and I looked around me and my wife and children were there every single time.
"I realised, 'Wow how wrong did I get it?'"
