Celebrity Juice fans in hysterics as Gemma Collins recreates her Dancing on Ice fall

24 October 2019, 16:19 | Updated: 24 October 2019, 16:28

Gemma Collins went viral last year when she fell over while performing on Dancing on Ice

Gemma Collins recreated her iconic Dancing on Ice fall on Celebrity Juice, leaving the entire panel in hysterics.

The former TOWIE star, 38, who went viral last year after falling over while performing on the ITV skating show, was appearing as a guest on ITV2's Celebrity Juice.

Read more: Mariah Carey bags whopping £9 million deal with Walkers to star in their Christmas adverts

Also appearing was Love Island 2019 star, who asked Gemma for tips on Dancing on Ice as she will be a contestant this year.

Gemma Collins recreated her iconic Dancing on Ice fall on Celebrity Juice
Gemma Collins recreated her iconic Dancing on Ice fall on Celebrity Juice. Picture: ITV

When Gemma replied that she 'doesn't want tips from her', host Keith Lemon suggested the recreate the fall for the panelists and audience.

Gemma obliged, standing up and saying: "I was doing something like this, I thought, 'yeah it's nearly over'. I went up, the toe pick went, and I just went -"

Read more: Strictly Come Dancing stars struck by sickness bug just days before live show

She then fell onto a safety cushion as the panelists - including Emilia Fox, Denise Van Outen, Maura, as well as team captains Holly Willoughby and Mel B - roared with laughter.

Gemma was previously accused of faking the fall, which happened in January of this year, but she has denied these claims.

She told The Sun: "It definitely wasn't faked, one million percent. If they knew the pain I am in with my knee, they would understand.

"I didn't fall, I passed out. I was just going and then, next thing, on the ground.

"What is scary is my teeth could have been smashed out.

"It was so weird. I don't think I tripped, I think I blacked out."

NOW READ:

Vicky Pattison breaks down in tears as she opens up about fertility struggles after years of partying

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Stars of the show have been hit by a mystery illness

Strictly Come Dancing stars struck by sickness bug just days before live show
'Smuggled' has been postponed by Channel 4

Channel 4 pulls controversial reality show Smuggled after 39 bodies are found in Essex lorry
Coronation Street fans were in tears last night

Coronation Street fans horrified after dying Sinead finds out the truth about Daniel in devastating twist
Emmerdale fans were shocked by Nate's bombshell

Emmerdale’s Nate finally revealed as Cain’s son - but fans are predicting another Dingle twist
The new winter Love Island will launch in January

Winter Love Island 2020 launch date ‘revealed’ with a different format to previous seasons

Trending on Heart

Some people aren't comfortable having to force conversation

If you're not a fan of small talk you can now book a silent haircut

Beauty

The school closed it's doors after children and staff were taken ill

Norovirus outbreak forces UK school to close as over 100 children are taken ill

Lifestyle

Mariah Carey will star in the 2019 Walkers Christmas advert

Mariah Carey bags whopping £9 million deal with Walkers to star in their Christmas adverts

Celebrities

The brand first became famous for creating period-proof underwear, and have since grown their vision to swimwear

Teenagers can now buy period-proof swimwear, and parents have branded them ‘life-changing’

Lifestyle

The beautifully-coloured palette has us GAGGED

Huda Beauty launch new Mercury Retrograde palette in UK and fans are already obsessed

Beauty

One mum has shared a genius hack for getting her kids to clean up

Mum praised for ‘genius’ parenting hack to get kids to do chores

Lifestyle