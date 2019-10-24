Celebrity Juice fans in hysterics as Gemma Collins recreates her Dancing on Ice fall

Gemma Collins went viral last year when she fell over while performing on Dancing on Ice

Gemma Collins recreated her iconic Dancing on Ice fall on Celebrity Juice, leaving the entire panel in hysterics.

The former TOWIE star, 38, who went viral last year after falling over while performing on the ITV skating show, was appearing as a guest on ITV2's Celebrity Juice.

Read more: Mariah Carey bags whopping £9 million deal with Walkers to star in their Christmas adverts

Also appearing was Love Island 2019 star, who asked Gemma for tips on Dancing on Ice as she will be a contestant this year.

Gemma Collins recreated her iconic Dancing on Ice fall on Celebrity Juice. Picture: ITV

When Gemma replied that she 'doesn't want tips from her', host Keith Lemon suggested the recreate the fall for the panelists and audience.

Gemma obliged, standing up and saying: "I was doing something like this, I thought, 'yeah it's nearly over'. I went up, the toe pick went, and I just went -"

Read more: Strictly Come Dancing stars struck by sickness bug just days before live show

She then fell onto a safety cushion as the panelists - including Emilia Fox, Denise Van Outen, Maura, as well as team captains Holly Willoughby and Mel B - roared with laughter.

Gemma was previously accused of faking the fall, which happened in January of this year, but she has denied these claims.

She told The Sun: "It definitely wasn't faked, one million percent. If they knew the pain I am in with my knee, they would understand.

"I didn't fall, I passed out. I was just going and then, next thing, on the ground.

"What is scary is my teeth could have been smashed out.

"It was so weird. I don't think I tripped, I think I blacked out."

NOW READ:

Vicky Pattison breaks down in tears as she opens up about fertility struggles after years of partying