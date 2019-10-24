Vicky Pattison breaks down in tears as she opens up about fertility struggles after years of partying

24 October 2019, 07:53

Vicky Pattison has opened up about her fertility struggles
Vicky Pattison has opened up about her fertility struggles. Picture: ITV/Instagram
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Vicky Pattison has opened up about struggling with her fertility after years of 'drinking jager bombs'.

Reality star Vicky Pattison spent three years of her life partying in the Geordie Shore house, but now she’s opened up about the effect it’s had on her ability to conceive.

In a very candid Instagram post, the 31-year-old admitted she’d broken down in tears after visiting a clinic.

Alongside a photo of herself while she was crying, she confessed to usually being ‘a strong, together woman’, but said she felt like a ‘scared little girl’ when receiving her fertility results.

She wrote: “I was tormented by the possibility that my childish decisions over the years may have stopped me from being able to have a baby.”

Opening up about her recent engagement to John Noble - who she dumped after allegedly catching him cheating - the TV personality went on to say: “Until recently motherhood has not been something that I considered- it wasn’t a role I wanted to play.

Read More: Vicky Pattison praised for honest post about weight obsession that saw her 'counting blueberries'

“But since turning 30 & almost getting married- since feeling like I was maturing as a person the desire to become a mother is something that has grown inside me & even though my circumstances changed- I couldn’t turn off that feeling. Something has awoken inside of me & it’s impossible to ignore.”

Vicky, who is dating Ercan Ramadan, told followers she’s lived a life of ‘excess’ in the past, drinking too much without thinking about the consequences.

Read More: Vicky Pattison sparks rumours she's engaged to Ercan Ramadan after split from fiancé John Noble

She continued: “I have never once considered the ramifications of my lifestyle long term & in this moment, when this picture was taken - I hated myself, for being selfish, reckless & lacking the maturity to see that I could be causing great emotional distress for myself in the future. In this moment, I was all too aware of the possible consequences.”

The former Queen of the Jungle then vowed to change her lifestyle in a bid to improve her chances of becoming a mum.

“If I want to have children I need to start looking after myself so I’ve been trying to sleep better eat well & be more active,” she said.

“It might look like I’ve been a proper work shy toerag this last month doing yoga in Bali & hiking in cyprus but quite frankly I’ve been trying to come to terms with the changes I need to make in my life.”

In a final note, she said: “Beating myself up over my past won’t help me conceive - so I am going to stop & take control of my present & project positivity for my future.”

And fans were quick to praise the star, with one writing: “You're an incredible woman Vicky, you're a strong person who has enjoyed life to its full capacity.”

“You’d be an amazing mother 👊🏼,” said another, while a third added: “So proud of your honesty. You’re going to make a beautiful mother.”

Vicky starred on Geordie Shore between 2011 and 2014 before going on to win I'm A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here! in 2015.

